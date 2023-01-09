Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
NEWS10 ABC
01/13/2023: Rain end and temperatures fall
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Friday! Not the prettiest of sites this morning. It’s rainy and foggy; streets are wet. Today will be a day to plan ahead. First, plan ahead for more rain and wet roads during your morning commute. Some areas in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche danger remains considerable as active weather impacts Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has been falling through the night for parts of Southcentral Alaska, with heavier precipitation occurring across parts of Prince William Sound. While light accumulation will be likely for most locations, areas near Valdez and Thompson Pass could see up to 5 inches of snow before the moisture comes to an end.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and rain for southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Preparing for Extreme Weather
Alaska is often referred to as a land of extremes, but recent record breaking weather events across the state have challenged communities and drained local emergency response funds. How will more intense storms affect Alaska in the next decade and how can state and local governments use data to plan and budget for keeping people safe? We discuss adapting for an extreme weather future on this Talk of Alaska.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmer weather set to take hold across parts of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For nearly two weeks, much of the state has been dealing with seemingly quiet conditions. Outside of passing snow showers across parts of the state, areas of blowing snow, and wind chills as low as minus-40, not much has occurred. One could consider this a nice stretch of weather, following the wild and record-breaking end to 2022 that we saw.
thenorthcarolina100.com
3 Alaska trips you need to take in 2023
After several years of staying home, next year is shaping up to be the year of travel. Here are three Alaska vacations at the top of our list:. • Seward, Alaska – There’s something so peaceful about staying in a beach-side cabin with mountains right outside of your door. Check out Miller’s Landing and Salted Roots for idyllic accommodations.
knba.org
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage man wins $3.5M in Lotto Alaska game on lucky card 49
An Anchorage retiree won more than $3.5 million in a lottery game this week, its largest prize ever distributed. Lotto Alaska announced on Facebook Tuesday that George Tagarook had won not only the charitable game’s weekly prize – 20% of its total ticket sales for the week – but also the rolling jackpot in its Chase the Ace game. By choosing a card on a 54-card board, Tagarook claimed a total of $3,561,733 in the ongoing game, operated by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs of Fairbanks.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Months after an Eagle River teen was killed during an ROTC...
alaskasnewssource.com
Most home values increase across Anchorage municipality, according to latest report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Home values in Anchorage increased in 2022, but many buyers face reduced inventory and lower purchasing power. That’s what the Anchorage Municipality’s 2023 Property Appraisal Annual Valuation Report suggested Thursday after being reviewed in an Anchorage Assembly work session. For homeowners, trends in the Anchorage area show that property value is continuing to increase.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA provides mistranslated Yup’ik and Inupiaq documents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. According to a statement by FEMA, the company that wrote the...
ktoo.org
Flagship ferry Columbia will serve Southeast for the first time since 2019
Alaska’s flagship ferry Columbia will sail in Southeast communities this spring. It’s the largest of the Alaska Marine Highway’s ferries, but it’s been docked in Ketchikan since 2019, when it was taken out of service as a cost-saving measure. The Alaska Department of Transportation announced the...
Bizarre phrases riddle aid documents for Alaska Natives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.
