Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today unveiled the eighth marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. William Frantz Elementary School was one of the first all-white elementary schools integrated in the south in November 1960 when Ruby Bridges became the first black student to attend. That year, Bridges’ parents responded to a request from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and volunteered her to participate in the integration of the New Orleans school system.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO