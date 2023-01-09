ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

bossierpress.com

New grant to offer funding for emergency planning at Louisiana’s cultural organizations

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), with the support of the State of Louisiana, is offering $5,000 grants to humanities-based organizations for the creation, updating and implementation of written emergency plans. Applications open Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Natural disasters, fires and other types of emergency events pose serious threats...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

LT. GOVERNOR NUNGESSER UNVEILS LOUISIANA CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL MARKER AT WILLIAM FRANTZ ELEMENTARY IN NEW ORLEANS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today unveiled the eighth marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. William Frantz Elementary School was one of the first all-white elementary schools integrated in the south in November 1960 when Ruby Bridges became the first black student to attend. That year, Bridges’ parents responded to a request from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and volunteered her to participate in the integration of the New Orleans school system.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit

Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Homeowners and businesses could face drastic costs if lawmakers exempt inventory tax

A Louisiana House panel mulling proposals for sweeping changes to the state’s tax structure was warned Wednesday that drastic tax hikes await homeowners and businesses if lawmakers exempt commercial inventory stockpiles from local property taxes. Inventory taxes, which local governments use to pay for things such as public schools, law enforcement, hospitals and other public […] The post Homeowners and businesses could face drastic costs if lawmakers exempt inventory tax appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
marinelink.com

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ArkLaTex: Income taxes

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville recently visited KTBS to discuss several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those is the elimination of the state income tax and he explained why.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Group warns liquefied gas expansion could hurt Louisiana coast

A planned expansion in natural gas export facilities could wreck large swaths of the Louisiana coast, a local citizen group warned on Tuesday.  Two liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants at opposite ends of a southern Louisiana lake have continuously released greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the air — without notifying state regulators, according…
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bossierpress.com

NEW YEAR, NEW PROMOTION ON STAYS IN CABINS AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS

Louisiana State Parks today announced a new year promotion designed to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors and stay overnight in a cabin. Through use of the promo code STAY125, visitors can enjoy a deluxe cabin in state parks across north Louisiana for $125 per night. “From log cabins...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Remove Buoy Requirements from Freshwater Gill and Trammel Nets

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the requirement of using international orange buoys to mark gill and trammel nets in fresh water. The buoy requirement language was carried over to freshwater gear from the saltwater marking rule, and is being removed due to industry concerns of theft of fish and gear. The option to use a buoy as a tag on gill and trammel nets will remain, and it is clarified that a properly marked buoy may act as a tag on other passive gear types.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

LDWF touring the state, stocking public ponds

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is touring the state, stocking public ponds with Rainbow Trout. The LDWF is urging the public to ‘Get Out and Fish’ so residents can take advantage of Louisiana’s natural beauty and delicious resources. Every year, the program aims to show people in our state the satisfaction of catching fish and bringing them home to clean, cook and have for dinner.
LOUISIANA STATE

