bossierpress.com
New grant to offer funding for emergency planning at Louisiana’s cultural organizations
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), with the support of the State of Louisiana, is offering $5,000 grants to humanities-based organizations for the creation, updating and implementation of written emergency plans. Applications open Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Natural disasters, fires and other types of emergency events pose serious threats...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
bossierpress.com
LT. GOVERNOR NUNGESSER UNVEILS LOUISIANA CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL MARKER AT WILLIAM FRANTZ ELEMENTARY IN NEW ORLEANS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today unveiled the eighth marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. William Frantz Elementary School was one of the first all-white elementary schools integrated in the south in November 1960 when Ruby Bridges became the first black student to attend. That year, Bridges’ parents responded to a request from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and volunteered her to participate in the integration of the New Orleans school system.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Should Louisiana Pass an 'Emergency Lane' Law?
What happens when traffic is tied up on the basin bridge? No traffic can get through. Could a new law help make certain emergency vehicles can get through?
bossierpress.com
Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Homeowners and businesses could face drastic costs if lawmakers exempt inventory tax
A Louisiana House panel mulling proposals for sweeping changes to the state’s tax structure was warned Wednesday that drastic tax hikes await homeowners and businesses if lawmakers exempt commercial inventory stockpiles from local property taxes. Inventory taxes, which local governments use to pay for things such as public schools, law enforcement, hospitals and other public […] The post Homeowners and businesses could face drastic costs if lawmakers exempt inventory tax appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
marinelink.com
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KTBS
ArkLaTex: Income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville recently visited KTBS to discuss several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those is the elimination of the state income tax and he explained why.
Group warns liquefied gas expansion could hurt Louisiana coast
A planned expansion in natural gas export facilities could wreck large swaths of the Louisiana coast, a local citizen group warned on Tuesday. Two liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants at opposite ends of a southern Louisiana lake have continuously released greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the air — without notifying state regulators, according…
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
KTBS
bossierpress.com
NEW YEAR, NEW PROMOTION ON STAYS IN CABINS AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS
Louisiana State Parks today announced a new year promotion designed to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors and stay overnight in a cabin. Through use of the promo code STAY125, visitors can enjoy a deluxe cabin in state parks across north Louisiana for $125 per night. “From log cabins...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
We now know where $30,000 in Mega Millions winners were purchased in Louisiana. Three different tickets make three different $10,000 winners.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Remove Buoy Requirements from Freshwater Gill and Trammel Nets
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the requirement of using international orange buoys to mark gill and trammel nets in fresh water. The buoy requirement language was carried over to freshwater gear from the saltwater marking rule, and is being removed due to industry concerns of theft of fish and gear. The option to use a buoy as a tag on gill and trammel nets will remain, and it is clarified that a properly marked buoy may act as a tag on other passive gear types.
kalb.com
State rep. asks Legislative Auditor to review OGB & Caremark PCS Health contract
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-District 27) has written a letter to Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack and copied Attorney General Jeff Landry, urging them to take action to void a contract between the Office of Group Benefits and Caremark PCS Health - the company CVS Pharmacy operates under.
kalb.com
LDWF touring the state, stocking public ponds
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is touring the state, stocking public ponds with Rainbow Trout. The LDWF is urging the public to ‘Get Out and Fish’ so residents can take advantage of Louisiana’s natural beauty and delicious resources. Every year, the program aims to show people in our state the satisfaction of catching fish and bringing them home to clean, cook and have for dinner.
