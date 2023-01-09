See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Mobility City to offer mobility equipment, services in Plano
The new Mobility City location in Plano is expected to open in late January. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mobility City plans to open a new location in Plano in late January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new store will be located at 9720 Coit Road, Ste. 180. Mobility City will offer a variety of mobility-related equipment, including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and more. The Plano location is available for select deliveries and service calls and is planning a grand opening in February. 972-292-9428.
H-E-B project plat, site plan for potential second Frisco location gets 30-day extension
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Community Impact staff) The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for an H-E-B Grocery Co.-proposed project Jan. 10. The extension covers a conveyance plat and site plan that designates...
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, totaling over $9M
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, development and renovations coming to Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
News Of Texas Universal Studios Park Brings Traffic Concerns For Locals
What does this new Universal Studios theme park mean for traffic in the area?
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market
FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
Flower Mound adjusts district housing options
Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
Frisco reels in new Universal theme park
Frisco City Council members and Universal Parks and Resorts officials presented plans for the north Frisco project at a Jan. 11 press conference (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On the Jan. 13 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Shelbie Hamilton shares details on Universal Kids Frisco, the newest upcoming attraction...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Ooh la la! celebrates 20 years on Main Street
Oh la la! offers a variety of clothing options for women. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Sylvia Helton readily admits she was not sure where her career path would go after being laid off from American Airlines in 2001. She was an analyst, working on routes and planning crews. Following the events...
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Dining guide: Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Yummy Sichuan opened its Flower Mound location on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Yummy Sichuan) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here is a roundup of restaurants that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Awesome Times. 2630 Justin Road, Ste....
CandysDirt.com
Villa Munger Brings a Rare Condo Opportunity to Buyers in a Historic Neighborhood
This Spanish Mission Revival condo is in the Munger Place historic neighborhood and is a rarity on many levels. It was originally built as an investment property in 1910 by entrepreneur T.A. Manning. Manning founded the largest insurance company in Texas, the Southwestern Fire and Casualty Co. In 1905, Munger...
Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments
Lewisville City Council approved zone change requests for planned housing developments Jan. 9. (Community Impact file photo) More housing options are slated for Lewisville after the City Council approved three zone change requests. An ordinance granting a zone change will allow for a planned development at 301 and 333 Uecker...
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
DFW retail market in 2022 was a ‘year for the books,’ according to Weitzman report
Herb Weitzman, left, and Michael Levy discussed real estate trends and hardships in Texas during the Weitzman 2023 Annual Forecast. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Revitalizing retail centers was essential to 2022’s success in Dallas-Fort Worth’s real estate market, according to the annual forecast by Weitzman. The Texas-based real estate...
Keller residents can soon get their seafood fix at Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp serves several shrimp dishes including butter garlic. (Courtesy Coco Shrimp) Coco Shrimp is bringing its Hawaiian-inspired dishes to 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 100, in Keller. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be 3,722 square feet, and construction will conclude April 15.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0