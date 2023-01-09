See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD

The new Mobility City location in Plano is expected to open in late January. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mobility City plans to open a new location in Plano in late January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new store will be located at 9720 Coit Road, Ste. 180. Mobility City will offer a variety of mobility-related equipment, including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and more. The Plano location is available for select deliveries and service calls and is planning a grand opening in February. 972-292-9428.

PLANO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO