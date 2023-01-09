Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
NFL
Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'
Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders. Such a divorce now appears more likely as the Raiders have begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort...
NFL
Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job
Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position, per sources informed of the situation. A former longtime New England Patriots assistant, Flores took over...
One outlet somehow believes C.J. Stroud to the NFL isn't a lock
We are all waiting on what Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stoud will do next year, although it would be a major shock if he doesn’t head off to the NFL. But don’t tell that to one outlet. In fact, it believes that there is potential for Stroud to return for another year at Ohio State.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl: Who will rise up NFL draft boards in Mobile? Keep an eye on these 10 prospects
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl is right around the corner, with practices beginning on Jan. 31 and the game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network). All of the events will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium, which is on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend
2022 · 8-9-0 WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes. Tom Brady loves playing America's Team. The G.O.A.T. is 7-0 in his career against Dallas, the most wins without a loss by any quarterback versus the Cowboys (Joe Montana is the only other at 5-0). But Brady has never faced Dallas in the postseason.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Reese's Senior Bowl roster reveal show
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as the Senior Bowl roster is revealed. The guys dive into the acceptances and players for each position group throughout the show. Also, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables joins to discuss the Oklahoma players that accepted to participate in the Senior Bowl.
NFL
Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'
Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. The Packers quarterback gave some credence to that notion after completing his 18th NFL season, saying after the game, "It could...
NFL
Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars, could miss a few weeks with back fracture
Justin Herbert won't have his leading wide receiver for Super Wild Card Weekend after all. Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Friday. While an initial X-ray and MRI came back negative, Williams underwent further testing...
NFL
NFL Announces Nominees For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
The NFL announced the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level. The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award –...
NFL
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Selected as Site of Potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game
The NFL announced Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to mitigate the competitive inequities created by the cancellation of the Week 17...
NFL
NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 14 players who could assume a critical role in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy ... The star power in the NFL playoffs makes...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Wild Card Round preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Dolphins-Bills and Giants-Vikings Wild Card playoff games. To wrap up the show, the duo focuses on the Ravens-Bengals and Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card playoff games.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group
With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Next Gen Stats analytics team is excited to launch the new Expected Return Yards model, created in tandem with the AWS ML Solutions Lab. Expanding into the oft-overlooked, but important third phase of the game, Next Gen Stats is now equipped to evaluate the return specialists who deliver some of the most exciting moments on the field. The best returners not only put points directly on the scoreboard, but add hidden value by setting up their offenses with great field position. Now, we can spotlight them with two separately trained models -- one for kick returns and another for punt returns.
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl roster is nearing completion. On Tuesday, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy joined NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Daniel Jeremiah on the Move The Sticks Reese's Senior Bowl Roster Reveal Show to unveil the annual college all-star game's 120-plus expected participants. Practices will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 (with live coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on NFL+) at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network).
NFL
Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path
John Metchie III was robbed of his rookie season by a frightening diagnosis, but an astounding comeback appears to be afoot. Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.
NFL
NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season
NOTE: This week's rankings feature each team's most prominent starting quarterback, based solely on play from the 2022 regular season. 2022 stats: 17 games | 67.1 pct | 5,250 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 41 pass TD | 12 INT | 358 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
