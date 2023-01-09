ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

2022 · 8-9-0 WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes. Tom Brady loves playing America's Team. The G.O.A.T. is 7-0 in his career against Dallas, the most wins without a loss by any quarterback versus the Cowboys (Joe Montana is the only other at 5-0). But Brady has never faced Dallas in the postseason.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Reese's Senior Bowl roster reveal show

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as the Senior Bowl roster is revealed. The guys dive into the acceptances and players for each position group throughout the show. Also, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables joins to discuss the Oklahoma players that accepted to participate in the Senior Bowl.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NFL

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule). At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.
NFL

NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights 14 players who could assume a critical role in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy ... The star power in the NFL playoffs makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Move the Sticks: Wild Card Round preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Dolphins-Bills and Giants-Vikings Wild Card playoff games. To wrap up the show, the duo focuses on the Ravens-Bengals and Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card playoff games.
NFL

2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group

With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the books, the Next Gen Stats analytics team is excited to launch the new Expected Return Yards model, created in tandem with the AWS ML Solutions Lab. Expanding into the oft-overlooked, but important third phase of the game, Next Gen Stats is now equipped to evaluate the return specialists who deliver some of the most exciting moments on the field. The best returners not only put points directly on the scoreboard, but add hidden value by setting up their offenses with great field position. Now, we can spotlight them with two separately trained models -- one for kick returns and another for punt returns.
NFL

2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl roster is nearing completion. On Tuesday, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy joined NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Daniel Jeremiah on the Move The Sticks Reese's Senior Bowl Roster Reveal Show to unveil the annual college all-star game's 120-plus expected participants. Practices will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 (with live coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on NFL+) at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network).
MOBILE, AL
NFL

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

John Metchie III was robbed of his rookie season by a frightening diagnosis, but an astounding comeback appears to be afoot. Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.
