(The Center Square) – Emergency allotments for food benefits were more than $2 billion nationwide from March 2020 to this past December. Congressional passage and Democratic President Joe Biden’s signing of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill the last week of December signaled the end to those extra benefits. Many states, in the two weeks since, have been steadily announcing changes to their respective Food and Nutrition Services programs. February will be the last of the additional help.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO