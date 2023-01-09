Read full article on original website
Flower Mound adjusts district housing options
Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
Candidacy filing for Lewisville ISD, Coppell ISD boards of trustees begins Jan. 18
Candidate filings begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Coppell ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot for LISD. Both seats are three-year terms. Place 6 is...
Richardson parks and recreation director set to retire in June
Lori Smeby, director of Richardson's Parks and Recreation Department, joined the city in 2015. (Courtesy city of Richardson) After joining the city in 2015, Lori Smeby, the director of the Richardson Parks and Recreation Department, announced plans to retire, effective June 2. In a role that involves overseeing nearly 1,000...
Paul Voelker will not seek re-election for Richardson mayor in May election
Mayor Paul Voelker will not run for re-election after 10 years as a Richardson politician. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Paul Voelker told Community Impact he will not seek re-election as Richardson mayor in the upcoming general election. Nearing the end of his 10th year as a Richardson politician, Voelker said...
keranews.org
Arlington council member calls town hall meeting over complaints at Paddock on Park Row apartments
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 council member, has organized a 6 p.m. community meeting Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Park Row Drive, to get to the bottom of several complaints heard from residents since the property reopened in 2020 with a new owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, and a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
Richardson ISD approves calendars for 2023-24, 2024-25
Richardson ISD approved calendars for both the 2023-24 school year and the 2024-25 school year during a Jan. 12 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD approved calendars for both the 2023-24 school year and the 2024-25 school year during a Jan. 12 board of trustees meeting. The...
Keller city council revises senior center fees
The Keller Senior Activity Center is located at 640 Johnson Road. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Keller City Council unanimously voted to revise the Keller Senior Activity Center membership fees in a meeting on Dec. 20. Revised membership fees will be $20 for Keller residents and $70 for non-residents. Two non-residents...
Volunteers, donations needed for homeless count in Plano
The Annual Homeless Census allows the city of Plano to continue receiving funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Community Impact staff) Plano Neighborhood Services is seeking all available hands for its Annual Homeless Census count on Jan. 26 at the Plano Municipal Center. The volunteers...
Dining guide: Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Yummy Sichuan opened its Flower Mound location on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Yummy Sichuan) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here is a roundup of restaurants that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Awesome Times. 2630 Justin Road, Ste....
Plano City Council approves contract to help with litter removal
Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with litter removal at 94 sites around the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with removing litter from parks and trails in the city during its Jan. 9 meeting. Plano Parks and Recreation awarded...
Dallas officials closing libraries, sanitation offices for MLK holiday
Several city of Dallas offices, including Dallas Public Libraries and the Municipal Court, will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to a press release. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Several city of Dallas offices, including Dallas Public Libraries and the Municipal Court, will...
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
City of Lewisville announces Tadd Phillips as new director of human resources
Lewisville has hired Tadd Phillips as the city’s new director of human resources. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville officials hired Tadd Phillips as the city’s new director of human resources. Phillips has more than 20 years of municipal human resources experience, according to a Jan. 4 press release....
New Fort Worth City Hall promises transformative delivery of services, sustainability focus
The new Fort Worth City Hall will open partially in late 2023. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) With an eye on transforming the way that it delivers services, the city of Fort Worth purchased the former Pier 1 headquarters at 100 Energy Way to house 22 departments from 14 buildings under one roof.
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Filing deadline set for Richardson mayor and City Council elections
Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson residents are able to file for a spot on the May 6 general election for Richardson mayor and City Council starting Jan. 18, according to a discussion during a Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
The Chestnut Tree in Denton is Getting a Makeover
This restaurant has been serving diners since 1994.
