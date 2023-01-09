ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound adjusts district housing options

Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy