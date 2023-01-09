Read full article on original website
Kansas City apartments to make compliance plan after Cleaver letter
Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver said Stonegate Meadows Apartments' managers must send a plan to address all the deficiencies at its apartments.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
On the Kansas City ballot in April: new taxes on legal weed and Airbnbs
Kansas City voters will have a say in whether to tax recreational marijuana and add new taxes and fees for short-term rentals in the April 4th election. All 12 city council seats and the mayor’s office will also be up for election this spring. If approved by voters, city...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Kansas City Police ask the trucking industry for help spotting human trafficking
January 11 is recognized as National Human Tracking Awareness Day. In 2021, more than 50,000 signals — including texts, calls and online messages — were received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline regarding labor or sexual exploitation by way of force, fraud or coercion. "It's a huge problem,"...
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
Thinking about composting? Here's how to start recycling your food waste around Kansas City
The city of Olathe started the year testing out a program for residents to turn their food waste into compost. It’s the first such initiative in the Kansas City area — one that environmental advocates hope will serve as a model for other cities. Olathe is paying Missouri...
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
Guns and fentanyl at high schools is a community problem, Kansas City, Kansas, officials say
As drug overdoses and gun deaths have been increasing on both sides of the state line, they’ve spilled into area schools – prompting administrators to look for solutions. In December, a student was arrested at Wyandotte High School for possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine and fentanyl. In November, a student was arrested at the same school for possessing 15 fentanyl pills, according to incident reports from Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
Thieves steal copper from AT&T phone lines in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — AT&T workers are running new wire along Bundschu Road in Independence, Missouri, after thieves stole copper from the lines. It is the second time in two days, according to local residents, who have gone without internet and phone since last Friday. On Tuesday, KMBC 9 saw...
A particularly smart and attractive touch at new KCI
Just a quick post today (well, pretty quick) to point out a feature at the new Kansas City International Airport that I think will be a big hit with travelers from here and elsewhere. Many times when you’re traveling and land at an airport, there aren’t a lot of distinguishing...
Kansas City woman sentenced for robbing pizza delivery driver
Rochelle David, of Kansas City, is sentenced to 14 years in prison for her role in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Oct. 2020.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
A Kansas City mother tried to get her kids out of foster care. She was one of 2022's last homicides
Shayla Curts owned all the bad choices she’d made and was getting her life back on track. Tall and striking with piercing blue eyes, she had the word “Dreamer” tattooed in lilting cursive on her forearm, along with butterflies and a celestial compass. Without a car, Curts...
Kansas City’s Union Station transforms from holidays to Chiefs Fan Zone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a changing of seasons in Kansas City, but this season has nothing to do with the weather. Union Station is busy taking down its extensive Holiday Reflections decorations throughout the building. The people in charge of the event say Union Station’s holiday decorations would fill two football fields.
