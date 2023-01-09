ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Guns and fentanyl at high schools is a community problem, Kansas City, Kansas, officials say

As drug overdoses and gun deaths have been increasing on both sides of the state line, they’ve spilled into area schools – prompting administrators to look for solutions. In December, a student was arrested at Wyandotte High School for possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine and fentanyl. In November, a student was arrested at the same school for possessing 15 fentanyl pills, according to incident reports from Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Thieves steal copper from AT&T phone lines in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — AT&T workers are running new wire along Bundschu Road in Independence, Missouri, after thieves stole copper from the lines. It is the second time in two days, according to local residents, who have gone without internet and phone since last Friday. On Tuesday, KMBC 9 saw...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
jimmycsays.com

A particularly smart and attractive touch at new KCI

Just a quick post today (well, pretty quick) to point out a feature at the new Kansas City International Airport that I think will be a big hit with travelers from here and elsewhere. Many times when you’re traveling and land at an airport, there aren’t a lot of distinguishing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

Kansas City’s Union Station transforms from holidays to Chiefs Fan Zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a changing of seasons in Kansas City, but this season has nothing to do with the weather. Union Station is busy taking down its extensive Holiday Reflections decorations throughout the building. The people in charge of the event say Union Station’s holiday decorations would fill two football fields.
KANSAS CITY, MO

