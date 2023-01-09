Snowmobilers spend night in Colorado wilderness after running out of gas

File photo. Photo Credit: kobeza (iStock).

According to Routt County Search and Rescue, their volunteer team got a call for help from a group of snowmobilers on Saturday night after they ran out of gas far from the trailhead.

The five snowmobilers had planned to ride a route that was over 50 miles long in the area of Steamboat Lake. After running out of gas, they became stranded near Bears Ears and reached out at about 7 PM.

A helicopter from Classic Air Medical was able to locate the group while they were sheltering at the Lost Park Guard Station. Given that conditions were dangerous and the riders had found a place to stay warm, rescue was postponed until the following morning to avoid putting responders at greater risk.

On Sunday, Moffat County Search and Rescue was able to further assist the group and get everyone out of the field.

Routt County Search and Rescue noted that had this group been carrying a satellite messaging device, it would have been easier to find their location. Thankfully, the snowmobilers involved in this situation were able to find shelter and wait out the night.

If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.