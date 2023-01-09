ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
The Independent

Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
The Hollywood Reporter

Miiko Taka, Marlon Brando’s Co-Star in ‘Sayonara,’ Dies at 97

Miiko Taka, who made her film debut with a starring turn opposite Marlon Brando in Sayonara, the 1957 Korean War-set drama about “defiant desire,” has died. She was 97. News of her death was posted Jan. 4 on social media by a grandson. Details of her death were not available, with her son informing The Hollywood Reporter through a spokesperson that his family did not want to participate in an obituary.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her SonLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter,...
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?

We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

