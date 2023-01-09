Read full article on original website
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Missing Lehigh County man found safe
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton school board hears updates on Palmer Elementary, swimming pool
EASTON, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Easton Area School District Board of Directors received an update on construction at Palmer Elementary. The enclosed building is being furnished inside, which includes painting and the installation of the ceiling grid, ceramic tile and classroom casework. In addition, light fixtures, toilets and HVAC diffusers are being installed.
Double Shooting Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment
A double shooting brought a large police presence to an Allentown apartment complex Wednesday, Jan. 11.Reports of a double shooting brought officers to the scene on the 700 block of Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found one victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury, authoriti…
Company involved in Allentown trench collapse has history of safety issues
Action News learned that the company was forced to pay thousands of dollars after safety incidents involving trenches in 2016.
buckscountyherald.com
Polytech Career & Technical School hosts open house
Hunterdon County, N.J., high school students and their families have an opportunity to learn more about the many career-focused programs and customized classrooms at Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s (HCVSD) Polytech Career & Technical School. An upcoming open house on Saturday, Jan. 28 provides a two-hour window, from 10...
AOL Corp
Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say
Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
Jennifer Brown: DA Urges Patience In Case Of Missing Limerick Mom
As Jennifer Brown's disappearance enters its eighth day, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele is asking for the public's patience as detectives investigate. The 43-year-old Limerick mom was supposed to pick her son up at the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but was reported missing when she never showed, Daily Voice has reported.
Woman allegedly tossed hammer at passing cars in Palmer Township
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
sanatogapost.com
Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
Viral TikTok video shows aftermath of fleeing driver’s Allentown crash
A now-viral TikTok video shows the aftermath of a driver accused of not stopping for Allentown police, then crashing into another vehicle and a city corner store. The video posted to the social media app over the weekend drew more than 1 million views and 63,000 likes, and has been shared more than 15,000 times.
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
buckscountyherald.com
Man convicted of stealing money from incapacitated Quakertown relative
A Bucks County jury convicted a 46-year-old man of stealing more than $38,000 from a relative who was disabled and creating fake invoices to hide some of his spending. Patrick Wayne Alderton, formerly of Whitehall Township, was found guilty Wednesday, Jan. 11, of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful use of a computer and other computer crimes, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County: UPDATE
UPDATE: The victim succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday, officials said. He has been identified as David Sloane, a navy veteran and maintenance/administrative worker for the apartment complex.------------------------An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a …
Annapolis man arrested after loaded gun found inside bag at Philadelphia Airport
An Annapolis man faces charges after allegedly carrying a loaded handgun inside a carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport.
wrnjradio.com
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Warren County
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m. on Route 94 near the Frelinghuysen Township Elementary School in Frelinghuysen...
Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
