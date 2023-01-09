ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintnersville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Missing Lehigh County man found safe

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton school board hears updates on Palmer Elementary, swimming pool

EASTON, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Easton Area School District Board of Directors received an update on construction at Palmer Elementary. The enclosed building is being furnished inside, which includes painting and the installation of the ceiling grid, ceramic tile and classroom casework. In addition, light fixtures, toilets and HVAC diffusers are being installed.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Polytech Career & Technical School hosts open house

Hunterdon County, N.J., high school students and their families have an opportunity to learn more about the many career-focused programs and customized classrooms at Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s (HCVSD) Polytech Career & Technical School. An upcoming open house on Saturday, Jan. 28 provides a two-hour window, from 10...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
AOL Corp

Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say

Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
NOXEN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Man convicted of stealing money from incapacitated Quakertown relative

A Bucks County jury convicted a 46-year-old man of stealing more than $38,000 from a relative who was disabled and creating fake invoices to hide some of his spending. Patrick Wayne Alderton, formerly of Whitehall Township, was found guilty Wednesday, Jan. 11, of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful use of a computer and other computer crimes, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Warren County

FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 5:28 p.m. on Route 94 near the Frelinghuysen Township Elementary School in Frelinghuysen...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy