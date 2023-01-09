Browns defensive coordinator tracker: Stay up to date as Browns seek to replace Joe Woods

There has been a flurry of news flying out of Berea, Ohio after the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods bright and early on Monday morning after fielding one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It was also reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer are safe heading into 2023, so the only turnover will come at the defensive coordinator position and the positions coaches he decides to replace.

As the Browns trek through their hiring process, we have created a one-stop tracker for every piece of news as a new defensive coordinator is identified in Cleveland. This article will continuously be updated throughout the process.

List

1

ESPN's Kimberley Martin says Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores are names to watch

Browns DC target Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The first piece of news that dropped shortly after the firing of Woods came from ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, who is close with general manager Andrew Berry. She stated that Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo were early contenders for the defensive coordinator job in Cleveland.

2

Browns request to interview Jerod Mayo

Browns DC target Jerod Mayo. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Martin’s news, the interview requests started flying out the window for the Browns. And first up was New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

3

Browns request to interview Brian Flores

Browns DC target Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fulfilling Martin’s report, the Browns requested to interview current defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores. A fan-favorite candidate in Cleveland, Flores brings head coaching experience, as well as nearly a decade of knowledge as an NFL defensive coordinator.

4

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright says Jim Schwartz, Jim Leonhard will be on their radar

Browns DC target Jim Leonhard. Uwgrid26 5

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright added two more names into the mix for the Browns, stating he expected both former Browns’ special teams ace Jim Leonhard and Jim Schwartz to be on Cleveland’s radar.

5

Jim Schwartz gets request for interview

Browns DC target Jim Schwartz. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Then the Browns officially requested to interview current Tennessee Titans’ defensive analyst and long-time defensive mastermind Jim Schwartz.

6

ESPN's Jake Trotter says Broncos DC Ejiro Evero is in play

Browns DC target Ejiro Evero. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he is still in the same role with the Denver Broncos, and even though he is set to get some head coach interviews, Ejiro Evero is also on the Browns’ radar. While it is unlikely the Browns wait for Evero to go through his own interview circuit, ESPN’s Jake Trotter has reported he is well-known in Berea.

List

7

SI's Albert Breer says Brian Flores "may just be the front-runner in the clubhouse"

Browns DC candidate Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has stated that Schwartz has a ton of connections to Cleveland, but that Flores might be the top dog inside the building in Berea.

“Interesting to see the first three names that Kevin Stefanski tapped for defensive-coordinator interviews—Mayo, Flores and Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz—in Cleveland were all Bill Belichick-raised coaches. Schwartz crossed over with Browns GM Andrew Berry in Philadelphia, too, and has been the name most bandied about. But I wouldn’t rule out the other two. Flores might even be the clubhouse favorite.”

8

Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores get first shots at interviews

Browns DC candidate to replace Joe Woods, Jim Schwartz. Sports Eagles

After Breer listed both in his article earlier in the day as the top candidates for the Browns, Schwartz and Flores get the first crack at impressing Stefanski and company as they have concrete interviews scheduled just two days after the firing of Joe Woods.