ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

The 10 Best Places to Live in the West

By Adam Hardy, Samantha Sharf
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJjLk_0k8nJGEg00
Tempe, Arizona

Ad

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!

Sometimes, you just gotta bring the lake to you.

When you hear of a city like Tempe, Arizona — located on the northern edge of the Sonoran Desert about 10 miles east of Phoenix — a waterfront vista full of paddle boarders, kayakers and boaters might not be the first image that pops into your mind. Downtown Tempe will nonetheless treat you to those unexpectedly gorgeous views vis a vis Tempe Town Lake.

But it wasn’t always that way. Despite its name, Tempe Town Lake is actually a two-mile long, 225-acre artificial reservoir that was created in 1999 by damming the dry Salt River.

Legend has it that the project was born in the ‘60s, when an Arizona State University architecture professor asked his students to reimagine the Salt River bed, which was being used as a landfill. Whatever its origins, the project became a huge success, and the city government says that Tempe Town Lake is now the second most popular attraction in all of Arizona, ostensibly behind the Grand Canyon.

Your dream home is within reach

Take advantage of current Mortgage Rates. Get started with AmeriSave Mortgage by clicking on your state today.

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

Beyond a great lake, what makes Tempe the best place to live in the West (and No. 2 on our overall Best Places to Live list) is a perfect mix of a strong economy, diversity of population and affordability.

Money has narrowed down our Best Places list into four regions, and we focused on places with populations of at least 50,000 that were located in the 13 Western states as defined by the U.S. Census. Those states include: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

We also limited the rankings to one place per county and two places per state. As with our core Best Places to Live ranking, we collected approximately 350 pieces of data on each Western place and grouped that information into nine primary ranking categories such as amenities, cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity and more. (See our full Best Places methodology for more details.)

While home to Arizona State University, Tempe is much more than a college town. Of course, there are ample opportunities to study and party, but the mid-sized town of approximately 190,000 residents also boasts a thriving arts and music scene while providing several ways to enjoy the outdoors with its plentiful trails and parks.

Tempe’s economy is particularly worth noting. Its unemployment rate — which has been hovering in the low 3% range — has been consistently lower than neighboring Phoenix, the state of Arizona and the country overall. Job growth in the area is expected to remain strong in the years ahead as well, jumping more than 9% through 2026, according to projections from Moody’s Analytics. And that’s on top of 9% growth between 2016 and 2021.

All these factors show what locals already know: You can’t find a better place than Tempe to work and play in the West. Check out our full top 10 list below:

The 10 best places to live in the West

  1. Tempe, Arizona
  2. Kirkland, Washington
  3. Boise City, Idaho
  4. Irvine, California
  5. Fremont, California
  6. Hillsboro, Oregon
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah
  9. Westminster, Colorado
  10. Orem, Utah

Ad

Looking to become a homeowner? AmeriSave Mortgage can help!

With Mortgage Rates on the rise, the sooner you consider your next move, the better. Get started today by clicking below.

Not all products are eligible. All loans are subject to credit approval. Additional terms & conditions apply.

The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now Closed

Few things can replace perfectly prepared seafood. Whether you’re a fan of smoked fish, grilled octopus, heaps of shrimp, or battered and fried goodies from under the sea, there really is no replicating that of quality seafood. And yet, metro Phoenix isn’t exactly known for its seafood selection. There are a handful of options, but it doesn’t have the same kind of market share as other segments. While Arizona is still close to the Pacific, as well as the Gulf of California (which puts it about as close to the ocean as a state can get without actually touching water), there are only a handful of excellent seafood restaurants to choose from. And now, there is one fewer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Phoenix proposing new water-saving measures

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is proposing the first set of new rules and regulations designed to help the city save water in the midst of a record-setting drought, one of which includes stopping the city's geographic growth. Up to now, the city has focused primarily on education...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Flower Child Chandler

It’s a brand new year and the perfect timing for the “eat more veggies” message Flower Child is sending to Chandler. The healthy, fast-casual restaurant opened a new location at The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, the sixth in Arizona. Located off the I-10 and Ray Road, the...
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
Money

Money

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy