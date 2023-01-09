ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin released from hospital

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yF4ee_0k8nJ8G700

Doctors on Monday announced that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center one week after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match at Paycor Stadium last Monday. He had to be resuscitated on the field before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

“Our ultimate goal was to get Damar back home to his amazing family and the broader Buffalo family,” Dr. William Knight said Monday.

“Well, Dr. (Timothy) Pritts and I are thrilled and proud on behalf of UC to report to you that Damar Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo.”

Knight said Hamlin was in another hospital in Buffalo on Monday, where medical staff would monitor him to ensure that his flight had no impact on his condition or lung function.

Hamlin thanked the care team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a social media post. He added that “the docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

Earlier, he said that he had “a lot of love on my heart” as he returned to New York.

“Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more,” he wrote. “Bigger than football!”

Knight said Monday that Hamlin “is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”

The 24-year-old has “met a number of key milestones on his journey to recovery,” including getting up and walking the intensive care unit, doing physical and occupational therapy and eating, Knight said.

The Bills shared news of Hamlin’s release on Monday, writing in a post on social media that it was “An amazing update.”

Pritts, a trauma surgeon at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said it remained too soon Monday to say what caused Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. It also remained too soon to say whether he would be able to return to professional football.

“We’re really focused on his day-to-day recovery,” Knight said. “He still has a little bit of a ways to go in terms of his ongoing recovery. We’re thrilled to where he is today. He’s up, he’s walking around, he’s got an amazing, genuine sense of humor and his family is amazing and we’re happy he’s with them, but in terms of any kind of conjecture to his future ... that’s still significantly in the future.”

Pritts said Hamlin will likely need therapy and help from specialists as he continues his recovery. However, he added that “there’s no reason to believe that he won’t continue his path to recovery.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title

NEW YORK — (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:. Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas. Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco. Right Tackle — Lane Johnson,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Radio

Jets' Woody Johnson would 'absolutely' spend for a vet QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Woody Johnson has watched the New York Jets miss the postseason for the past 12 years and feels the same way as the fans. He's frustrated. And wants that brutal, embarrassing run to end. Johnson, the Jets' owner since 2000, isn't issuing...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy