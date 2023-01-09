Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: It's something that not even the macabre minds behind Netflix's Wednesday could have concocted: a superfan of the hit Addams Family spinoff attempted to have the face of show's star, Jenna Ortega, tattooed on their body — only to be left with what some have charitably likened to a cross between Samuel L. Jackson and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. A good rule of thumb: no tattoos on faces or of faces (and especially no tattoos of faces on faces).

1 DAY AGO