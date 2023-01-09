Read full article on original website
Porter Airlines Is Hiring Tons Of Positions In These 2 Ontario Cities & You Get Great Perks
Porter Airlines is in the middle of a massive expansion to kick off 2023 and a growing company means there are plenty of job opportunities. While the airline continues to call Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) its home base, is it adding to its staff at two other major airports in Ontario, and the company isn't only looking for flight attendants.
A Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World
Calling all pasta lovers! A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best places for Italian eats in the entire world. Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill scored 33rd place out of 50, on 50 Top Italy's "The Best Italian Restaurants In The World 2023" list. The local Italian restaurant has...
Canada's Best Places To Work In 2023 Were Ranked & Tech Companies Dominated The List
A new ranking of Canada's best places to work for 2023 has been released and tech companies absolutely dominated the list this year!. When it comes to who the best employers in this country are, Glassdoor revealed the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards and Canada's "Best Places to Work 2023" ranking.
This New Ottawa Bar Is Tropical Themed & You Can Drink Cocktails From A Pirate's Bong
A new bar opened in Ottawa's Byward Market on December 23, 2022, and it will transport you to a tropical island even in the coldest weather. Pōā Tiki Bar claims to be the first permanent bar in Ottawa to have a tropical Hawaiian atmosphere and the entire space is filled with pirate-themed decor, including glassware.
Here's How To Apply For Nexus In 2023 & You Can Get Across The Canada-US Border Fast
There's some good news on the horizon for Canadians and Americans hoping to apply for NEXUS in 2023 and cross the U.S.-Canada border a little faster. The United States and Canada have announced that they will be providing new alternatives for people hoping to apply for the border crossing fast-track program, in an attempt to address the major backlog of NEXUS applications.
This Huge Oceanside Mansion In West Vancouver Has 6 Rooms & It's Cheap To Rent With Friends
If you've been looking for the perfect pad for a B.C. getaway with friends — or need a space to host a special event — this sprawling oceanside Airbnb in West Vancouver might catch your attention. The "Mid-Century Mansion" comes with six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. According to...
Emirates Is Hiring Cabin Crew Members In Canada & You Can Get Paid To Travel In Style
If you've always wanted to travel the world and get paid to do it, you might want to consider a career as a cabin crew member. Emirates is currently hiring Canadians to work as crew members on board the airline's swanky fleet of aircraft, meaning you could get paid to travel the world in luxury.
IKEA Is Recalling A Mirror That Falls Unexpectedly & You Can Get A Refund Without A Receipt
Add this one to your running tally of IKEA recalls, Canada!. A mirror from IKEA is currently being recalled due to the risk of it "unexpectedly falling" and people who have bought the recalled product can get their money back. Per a recent press release, IKEA Canada has warned that...
Alberta Woman Says WestJet Sent Her Dogs To The Wrong City & Left Them In Crates For 20 Hours
An Alberta woman said she is "disgusted" after her two dogs were sent to the wrong airport and she had to drive a total six hours to go and collect them. Megan Copeland's dogs – Henry and Willow – had been travelling from Ontario to Edmonton, where she was meant to pick them up, but she was then told by WestJet that the two dogs had landed in Calgary instead.
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Drop In 2023 & It Could Be The Year To Buy A Home
If you've been thinking about getting on the property ladder and buying a home in Canada, 2023 might be a good year to finally go for it. In a new report by TD Canada, financial analysts are predicting that house prices in Canada will "bottom out" before the year is through.
People On TikTok Are So Invested In This Wild Journey To Track Down Missing AirPods (VIDEO)
A Vancouver TikToker documented her search for missing AirPods in a series of videos that gives the Knives Out franchise a run for its money. Karin Keller found herself confronted with a vexing problem: what can the police do about stolen AirPods?. It turns out the answer for her was...
Toronto Has One Of The Top 10 'Highest Traffic Delay Times' In The World & It Beat New York
Do you ever sit in Toronto traffic and think about all the places you could be instead of your car? Well, this news might be the next topic of conversation while stuck on the highway on your way to work. According to a recent study conducted by INRIX 2022 Global...
Morning Brief: How much $100 Buys In Groceries Right Now, A Reporter's Scary Moment & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: It's something that not even the macabre minds behind Netflix's Wednesday could have concocted: a superfan of the hit Addams Family spinoff attempted to have the face of show's star, Jenna Ortega, tattooed on their body — only to be left with what some have charitably likened to a cross between Samuel L. Jackson and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. A good rule of thumb: no tattoos on faces or of faces (and especially no tattoos of faces on faces).
Nike Is Releasing Montreal Bagel-Inspired Shoes & People Have Some Strong Thoughts (PHOTO)
If you think you're a big fan of Montreal's world-famous bagels, clearly, you're not alone. Footwear giant Nike has announced that it's launching Montreal bagel-inspired sneakers this month and fans have some strong thoughts on it. The Dunk Low Montreal Bagel sneakers apparently feature a "honey-glazed sole," "wood-fire burning oven...
Parks Canada Is Looking To Hire Summer Workers & The Pay Is Up To $30 An Hour
Parks Canada wants to hire people for summer positions across the country and you could make up to $30 an hour!. With these government of Canada jobs, the federal agency that manages national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites is looking for students and temporary workers to support summer 2023 operations.
A Canadian TikToker Shared A Travel Hack For Getting A Discount On Hotel Stays & It's So Easy
If you're looking for ways to save on travel this year, a TikToker recently shared a hack for getting cheaper rates on hotel stays, and it'll change the way you book. Former hotel worker Dani, on TikTok @danibeeating, shared a little-known saving tip for getting a discounted price on hotel rooms that she says "everyone should know."
Porter Airlines Has New Ads At Pearson Airport & Take A Look Inside The No Middle Seat Jet
Porter Airlines is gearing up for the launch of its new planes that will be flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting on February 1, 2023. Ahead of that debut, and the beginning of a massive expansion for the airline, new ads have popped up inside Pearson Airport and some photos are giving us a look inside Porter's Embraer E195-E2 jets.
Girl Guides Of Canada Have A New Name For 'Brownies' After Concerns Of Racial Harm (VIDEO)
The Girl Guides of Canada have officially announced the name that will replace "Brownies" — soon to be the former term used for the branch of 7 and 8-year-olds within the group. On Wednesday, January 11, the organization revealed the name as well as the meaning behind it. "Our...
