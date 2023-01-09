ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porter Airlines Is Hiring Tons Of Positions In These 2 Ontario Cities & You Get Great Perks

Porter Airlines is in the middle of a massive expansion to kick off 2023 and a growing company means there are plenty of job opportunities. While the airline continues to call Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) its home base, is it adding to its staff at two other major airports in Ontario, and the company isn't only looking for flight attendants.
Canada's Best Places To Work In 2023 Were Ranked & Tech Companies Dominated The List

A new ranking of Canada's best places to work for 2023 has been released and tech companies absolutely dominated the list this year!. When it comes to who the best employers in this country are, Glassdoor revealed the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards and Canada's "Best Places to Work 2023" ranking.
Here's How To Apply For Nexus In 2023 & You Can Get Across The Canada-US Border Fast

There's some good news on the horizon for Canadians and Americans hoping to apply for NEXUS in 2023 and cross the U.S.-Canada border a little faster. The United States and Canada have announced that they will be providing new alternatives for people hoping to apply for the border crossing fast-track program, in an attempt to address the major backlog of NEXUS applications.
Alberta Woman Says WestJet Sent Her Dogs To The Wrong City & Left Them In Crates For 20 Hours

An Alberta woman said she is "disgusted" after her two dogs were sent to the wrong airport and she had to drive a total six hours to go and collect them. Megan Copeland's dogs – Henry and Willow – had been travelling from Ontario to Edmonton, where she was meant to pick them up, but she was then told by WestJet that the two dogs had landed in Calgary instead.
Morning Brief: How much $100 Buys In Groceries Right Now, A Reporter's Scary Moment & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: It's something that not even the macabre minds behind Netflix's Wednesday could have concocted: a superfan of the hit Addams Family spinoff attempted to have the face of show's star, Jenna Ortega, tattooed on their body — only to be left with what some have charitably likened to a cross between Samuel L. Jackson and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. A good rule of thumb: no tattoos on faces or of faces (and especially no tattoos of faces on faces).
Nike Is Releasing Montreal Bagel-Inspired Shoes & People Have Some Strong Thoughts (PHOTO)

If you think you're a big fan of Montreal's world-famous bagels, clearly, you're not alone. Footwear giant Nike has announced that it's launching Montreal bagel-inspired sneakers this month and fans have some strong thoughts on it. The Dunk Low Montreal Bagel sneakers apparently feature a "honey-glazed sole," "wood-fire burning oven...
Parks Canada Is Looking To Hire Summer Workers & The Pay Is Up To $30 An Hour

Parks Canada wants to hire people for summer positions across the country and you could make up to $30 an hour!. With these government of Canada jobs, the federal agency that manages national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites is looking for students and temporary workers to support summer 2023 operations.
Porter Airlines Has New Ads At Pearson Airport & Take A Look Inside The No Middle Seat Jet

Porter Airlines is gearing up for the launch of its new planes that will be flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting on February 1, 2023. Ahead of that debut, and the beginning of a massive expansion for the airline, new ads have popped up inside Pearson Airport and some photos are giving us a look inside Porter's Embraer E195-E2 jets.

