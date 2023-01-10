ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"M3GAN" Has The Internet In A Chokehold, So Here Are 22 Funny Tweets For Anyone As Obsessed With It As I Am

By Angelica Martinez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qmUl_0k8nHP0P00

If you're a person who has taste, odds are you got your butt to a movie theater this weekend and saw the film of the century: M3GAN . Move over Annabelle , she's coming for all the horror girlies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yWnu_0k8nHP0P00
Blumhouse Productions

Give her an Oscar..........now.

Everyone's favorite spooky bestie is ~killing it~ at the box office already. The movie made $45 million dollars globally in its opening weekend and has a whopping 94% on Rotten Tomatoes . She's already secured her place as a horror movie icon, with a sequel already in the works.

Blumhouse Productions

Whether she won you over with her flawless dancing or her *chef's kiss* rendition of "Titanium," I think it's safe to say M3GAN has the internet in a bit of a chokehold. TBH, we have no choice but to stan. 😌 So, without further ado, here are 24 tweets about the movie that made me snort-laugh:

1.

Domestic box office of $30 Million on a $12 Million budget? 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes? Sequel in development? “M3gan” IS the industry!

@RohitaKadambi 10:48 PM - 08 Jan 2023

2.

my brain when m3gan tucks me in and tells me brandon is burning in hell

@alex_abads 12:43 AM - 09 Jan 2023

3.

i just saw M3GAN

@JazzCochina 08:03 PM - 07 Jan 2023

4.

m3gan training for the chase scene in the woods

@willfulchaos 04:42 PM - 07 Jan 2023

5.

“Did you kill the neighbor?”M3gan:

@papi_lechuga 11:31 PM - 06 Jan 2023

6.

James Cameron when Avatar’s box office gross declines

@hackermanjoe 02:22 AM - 05 Jan 2023

7.

Me talking about Annabelle after I see #M3GAN

@dumb1diot 04:07 PM - 05 Jan 2023

8.

remember her? this is her now! #M3GAN

@archivetwilight 10:43 PM - 11 Oct 2022

9.

Gay people discussing M3GAN

@benyahr 10:38 PM - 08 Jan 2023

10.

Me after seeing #M3GAN

@LeadingMojicans 01:36 AM - 06 Jan 2023

11.

There is going to be more gay community support for M3GAN than Bros, oh my god.

@altheocc 03:15 AM - 05 Jan 2023

12.

when M3gan did her second musical number:

@alex_abads 03:00 AM - 08 Jan 2023

13.

The cheers for the Nicole Kidman AMC opening at showings of M3GAN are going to be so loud, I worry for the theaters’ infrastructure

@aguirreryan 02:57 AM - 05 Jan 2023

14.

Why is she giving M3GAN here…

@italianwinemom 03:09 AM - 08 Jan 2023

15.

me trying to watch m3gan in theaters surrounded by twinks filming themselves shouting 'mother' at the screen

@mrunitedface 04:40 PM - 05 Jan 2023

16.

M3GANM3G, AGAINM333GANMEG4N, FRIENDS 4EVAM3GAN: BFF5M3GAN'S SWEET 6TEENM3GAN: 7 MINUTES IN HELLM3GAN VIIIM3GAN: HOBBS &amp; SHAW

@heyDejan 02:29 AM - 06 Jan 2023

17.

My review of M3GAN

@conor_oh 02:55 AM - 06 Jan 2023

18.

Me leaving this #M3GAN screening rn:

@heyyitsjared 01:58 AM - 05 Jan 2023

19.

The way her wig looks like shit so it’ll be easier for gay people to do bad drag on Halloween… they thought of everything

@smhrbst 04:22 AM - 05 Jan 2023

20.

"you can't dance to taylor swift" m3gan: ok then explain this

@iwishyouwoulds 03:55 PM - 11 Oct 2022

21.

She’s coming for all your heroes… #M3GAN

@ErikDavis 12:41 AM - 05 Jan 2023

22.

M3GAN talking to chucky and annabelle

@willfulchaos 03:49 PM - 11 Oct 2022

Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be very impatiently waiting for M3GAN 2 . ✌️

Blumhouse Productions

