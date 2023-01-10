ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"Harry Is Avenging Diana Right Now" And 14 More Reactions To Prince Harry's Explosive "60 Minutes" Interview

By Alexa Lisitza
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hstdp_0k8nHOMu00

Ahead of Prince Harry's release of his memoir Spare, the younger son of King Charles III and Diana Spencer has been offering an intimate look into his life inside the palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lK4dV_0k8nHOMu00
Penguin Random House

In a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on Sunday, Jan. 8, Prince Harry spoke about topics like struggling to come to terms with the passing of his mother. Harry said, he initially did not believe she was dead but had instead chosen to disappear. This thought stayed with him for years, until he turned 20 and decided to request the police report on his mother's accident and saw photos of the fatal car crash.

During the in-between period, Harry recalled having a turbulent relationship with his brother, William, which he says has been present between them since Princess Diana's passing — which largely expels rumors that it was Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who caused a rift between the brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rbkfy_0k8nHOMu00
60 Minutes / Via youtube.com

And the moment which most stood out to viewers — if Twitter is to be the benchmark — was when Harry spoke of his father's current wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, who he called "dangerous." In the interview, he accused Camilla and his father of using both William and himself to get better tabloid coverage of themselves at a time when she, as Charles' former mistress, needed to reshape her image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjVIi_0k8nHOMu00
60 Minutes / Via youtube.com

Largely, though, Harry blames the British press for his family's faults and tenuous relationships.

He asserts that it was the paparazzi who chased his mother, which led to the car crash; it was the tabloids who published racist pieces about Meghan Markle, which led to her having suicidal ideations; it is the press who the royal family spills secrets to in exchange for keeping their own names out of headlines; and it's this toxic idea that having good coverage will lead to more money in their foundations and more acceptance of the throne that creates a rivalry between them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kqsJ_0k8nHOMu00
60 Minutes / Via youtube.com

After watching the explosive interview, people immediately took to Twitter to share their honest, ruthless, and sometimes funny thoughts. Here's what was said:

1.

Prince Harry showing up to the 60 minutes interview:

@notcapnamerica 03:05 AM - 09 Jan 2023

2.

Seeing years of rehabilitation of Camilla’s image go up in flames. I’m here for all of it.😂😂😂😂 #60Minutes

@KimMetalGuitars 01:03 AM - 09 Jan 2023

3.

Harry avenging Diana right now exposing Camilla for colluding with the press #60Minutes

@dreamandthehope 01:00 AM - 09 Jan 2023

4.

Not Anderson putting the palace on blast, saying that 60 Minutes reached out to them for comment and the palace demanded a full report of the interview before they would say anything. “Which we never do.” 😭💀 #60Minutes

@dianelyssa 01:12 AM - 09 Jan 2023

5.

Prince Harry has taken the gloves out. This has nothing, and I mean nothing to do with Meghan. He would have eventually did this regardless because he has felt this way for a while. #60Minutes

@MissKristilyn 01:09 AM - 09 Jan 2023

6.

I appreciate Prince Harry’s willingness to take a sledge hammer to generational curses… hoping he’s also still in therapy because he is carrying a lot. #60Minutes https://t.co/Fv86XHM3aw

@LMichelleSpeaks 01:08 AM - 09 Jan 2023

7.

This Prince Harry interview on 60 minutes is powerful. You can still hear the grief in his voice from losing his mother. He was in denial that she *actually* died until his 20s. Says he thought maybe it was a plan and they’d reunite at some point. That’s deep pain.

@NatashaSAlford 12:55 AM - 09 Jan 2023

8.

This man was so CLEARLY traumatized. The weirdos who want him to choose the institution that harmed his mother is so bizarre. #60Minutes

@thelawyeryogi 12:50 AM - 09 Jan 2023

9.

wait... before you get to the bigoted stuff LISTEN to the first part. William &amp; Charles felt that Harry MADE THEM LOOK BAD by standing up for HIS wife b/c they didnt do the same. Charles and William KNOW the press abused their wives and did nothing. they are cowards #60minutes https://t.co/8Ths3MvDpP

@Drea_got_rage 01:55 AM - 09 Jan 2023

10.

The fact that Harry was unable to reach his grandmother's/Queen's side before she passed because his family got on a plane w/o him, forcing him to find his own way there, is just shameful &amp; trifling! And they wonder why he left! #PrinceHarry #60Minutes

@justwrite115 01:15 AM - 09 Jan 2023

11.

Harry is a real man. He said I will never leak to the press on my family. I will go on record publicly and tell you how I feel. #60Minutes

@MeghanMood 01:12 AM - 09 Jan 2023

12.

Hearing #PrinceHarry say that the last thing his mother saw before she died was a camera flash makes you understand completely why he hates the press, specifically the British press. They played a great role in her misery. #60Minutes #PrinceHarryInterview #PrinceHarryMemoir https://t.co/RxgpRMwrEI

@bluepolitics_ 12:54 AM - 09 Jan 2023

13.

So Meghan Markle was/is not the cause of rift between Prince William and Prince Harry as the haters said. William and Harry separation &amp; division started long before she showed up - Harry 60 minutes with Anderson Cooper just as revealing as #HarryTheInterview with Tom Bradby. https://t.co/Z919o2pdIs

@SholaMos1 01:44 AM - 09 Jan 2023

14.

William and Harry haven't been close in years, but that doesn't fit the narrative of the Black woman coming between them. #60minutes

@OritzBlue 12:45 AM - 09 Jan 2023

15.

Harry interview in a nutshell: the royal family are so scared of the media they regularly chucked Harry &amp; Meghan under the bus, so they would look good by comparison. And now - given that quitting &amp; moving to the US didn't stop it - he feels he has nothing to lose by revealing it

@caitlinmoran 10:22 PM - 08 Jan 2023

What were your thoughts about the interview? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 1

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy