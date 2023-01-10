"Harry Is Avenging Diana Right Now" And 14 More Reactions To Prince Harry's Explosive "60 Minutes" Interview

In a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on Sunday, Jan. 8, Prince Harry spoke about topics like struggling to come to terms with the passing of his mother. Harry said, he initially did not believe she was dead but had instead chosen to disappear. This thought stayed with him for years, until he turned 20 and decided to request the police report on his mother's accident and saw photos of the fatal car crash.
During the in-between period, Harry recalled having a turbulent relationship with his brother, William, which he says has been present between them since Princess Diana's passing — which largely expels rumors that it was Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who caused a rift between the brothers.
And the moment which most stood out to viewers — if Twitter is to be the benchmark — was when Harry spoke of his father's current wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, who he called "dangerous." In the interview, he accused Camilla and his father of using both William and himself to get better tabloid coverage of themselves at a time when she, as Charles' former mistress, needed to reshape her image.
Largely, though, Harry blames the British press for his family's faults and tenuous relationships.
He asserts that it was the paparazzi who chased his mother, which led to the car crash; it was the tabloids who published racist pieces about Meghan Markle, which led to her having suicidal ideations; it is the press who the royal family spills secrets to in exchange for keeping their own names out of headlines; and it's this toxic idea that having good coverage will lead to more money in their foundations and more acceptance of the throne that creates a rivalry between them all.
After watching the explosive interview, people immediately took to Twitter to share their honest, ruthless, and sometimes funny thoughts. Here's what was said:
