"Harry Is Avenging Diana Right Now" And 14 More Reactions To Prince Harry's Explosive "60 Minutes" Interview

Ahead of Prince Harry's release of his memoir Spare, the younger son of King Charles III and Diana Spencer has been offering an intimate look into his life inside the palace.

In a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired on Sunday, Jan. 8, Prince Harry spoke about topics like struggling to come to terms with the passing of his mother. Harry said, he initially did not believe she was dead but had instead chosen to disappear. This thought stayed with him for years, until he turned 20 and decided to request the police report on his mother's accident and saw photos of the fatal car crash.

During the in-between period, Harry recalled having a turbulent relationship with his brother, William, which he says has been present between them since Princess Diana's passing — which largely expels rumors that it was Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who caused a rift between the brothers.

And the moment which most stood out to viewers — if Twitter is to be the benchmark — was when Harry spoke of his father's current wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, who he called "dangerous." In the interview, he accused Camilla and his father of using both William and himself to get better tabloid coverage of themselves at a time when she, as Charles' former mistress, needed to reshape her image.

Largely, though, Harry blames the British press for his family's faults and tenuous relationships.

He asserts that it was the paparazzi who chased his mother, which led to the car crash; it was the tabloids who published racist pieces about Meghan Markle, which led to her having suicidal ideations; it is the press who the royal family spills secrets to in exchange for keeping their own names out of headlines; and it's this toxic idea that having good coverage will lead to more money in their foundations and more acceptance of the throne that creates a rivalry between them all.

After watching the explosive interview, people immediately took to Twitter to share their honest, ruthless, and sometimes funny thoughts. Here's what was said:

1.

2.

Seeing years of rehabilitation of Camilla’s image go up in flames. I’m here for all of it.😂😂😂😂 #60Minutes @KimMetalGuitars 01:03 AM - 09 Jan 2023

3.

Harry avenging Diana right now exposing Camilla for colluding with the press #60Minutes @dreamandthehope 01:00 AM - 09 Jan 2023

4.

Not Anderson putting the palace on blast, saying that 60 Minutes reached out to them for comment and the palace demanded a full report of the interview before they would say anything. “Which we never do.” 😭💀 #60Minutes @dianelyssa 01:12 AM - 09 Jan 2023

5.

Prince Harry has taken the gloves out. This has nothing, and I mean nothing to do with Meghan. He would have eventually did this regardless because he has felt this way for a while. #60Minutes @MissKristilyn 01:09 AM - 09 Jan 2023

6.

I appreciate Prince Harry’s willingness to take a sledge hammer to generational curses… hoping he’s also still in therapy because he is carrying a lot. #60Minutes https://t.co/Fv86XHM3aw @LMichelleSpeaks 01:08 AM - 09 Jan 2023

7.

This Prince Harry interview on 60 minutes is powerful. You can still hear the grief in his voice from losing his mother. He was in denial that she *actually* died until his 20s. Says he thought maybe it was a plan and they’d reunite at some point. That’s deep pain. @NatashaSAlford 12:55 AM - 09 Jan 2023

8.

This man was so CLEARLY traumatized. The weirdos who want him to choose the institution that harmed his mother is so bizarre. #60Minutes @thelawyeryogi 12:50 AM - 09 Jan 2023

9.

wait... before you get to the bigoted stuff LISTEN to the first part. William & Charles felt that Harry MADE THEM LOOK BAD by standing up for HIS wife b/c they didnt do the same. Charles and William KNOW the press abused their wives and did nothing. they are cowards #60minutes https://t.co/8Ths3MvDpP @Drea_got_rage 01:55 AM - 09 Jan 2023

10.

The fact that Harry was unable to reach his grandmother's/Queen's side before she passed because his family got on a plane w/o him, forcing him to find his own way there, is just shameful & trifling! And they wonder why he left! #PrinceHarry #60Minutes @justwrite115 01:15 AM - 09 Jan 2023

11.

Harry is a real man. He said I will never leak to the press on my family. I will go on record publicly and tell you how I feel. #60Minutes @MeghanMood 01:12 AM - 09 Jan 2023

12.

Hearing #PrinceHarry say that the last thing his mother saw before she died was a camera flash makes you understand completely why he hates the press, specifically the British press. They played a great role in her misery. #60Minutes #PrinceHarryInterview #PrinceHarryMemoir https://t.co/RxgpRMwrEI @bluepolitics_ 12:54 AM - 09 Jan 2023

13.

So Meghan Markle was/is not the cause of rift between Prince William and Prince Harry as the haters said. William and Harry separation & division started long before she showed up - Harry 60 minutes with Anderson Cooper just as revealing as #HarryTheInterview with Tom Bradby. https://t.co/Z919o2pdIs @SholaMos1 01:44 AM - 09 Jan 2023

14.

William and Harry haven't been close in years, but that doesn't fit the narrative of the Black woman coming between them. #60minutes @OritzBlue 12:45 AM - 09 Jan 2023

15.

Harry interview in a nutshell: the royal family are so scared of the media they regularly chucked Harry & Meghan under the bus, so they would look good by comparison. And now - given that quitting & moving to the US didn't stop it - he feels he has nothing to lose by revealing it @caitlinmoran 10:22 PM - 08 Jan 2023

What were your thoughts about the interview? Let us know in the comments.