NSYNC's Joey Fatone Performed "Bye Bye Bye" At A Drag Brunch In Miami, And The Crowd Absolutely Lost It

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

NSYNC fans just got the surprise of a lifetime during a drag brunch in Miami!

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It all went down over the weekend when singer Joey Fatone happened to be in town for a bachelor party.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Joey and his pals decided to stop by the Palace drag bar — and he didn't hesitate to jump up for an impromptu performance!

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

When "Bye Bye Bye" started playing at the world-famous South Beach bar, Joey took the stage alongside drag queens Tiffany Fantasia and Elishaly D'witshes .

@palacesobe / Via Instagram: @palacesobe

And not only did Joey join in, but he literally grabbed the mic and started singing!!

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Churchill Downs

To top things off, he absolutely broke out into the iconic "Bye Bye Bye" choreography from the music video!

Nsync/Giphy / Via giphy.com

"WHAT A WEEKEND IT'S BEEN ALREADY!! We had the honor of being visited by @nsyncs own @realjoeyfatone who joined us and sang one of their biggest hits with our queens for our visitors," the Palace wrote on Instagram.

@palacesobe / Via instagram.com

Joey looked like he had a complete blast — and the lucky audience clearly did, too!

@palacesobe / Via Instagram: @palacesobe

Officially starting a petition to get the whole group to a drag show!

