Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Missing brothers found dead in water with fishing poles, Pennsylvania police say
Two missing brothers were found dead in the water, with fishing poles, at a Pennsylvania reservoir more than a week after they vanished, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police troopers first learned Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was missing at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, according to a news release. Someone reported he was last seen on Jan. 4 before disappearing.
