From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante
Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
hypebeast.com
David Hockney to Present Latest iPad Paintings at Pace New York
On view from January 13 to February 25. At 85 years of age, David Hockney is still creating art with a childlike sense of wonder. Never ascribing to just traditional forms of art, such as painting or sculpture, Hockney’s penchant for technology has led him to cultivate a keen interest in the iPad over the past decade. Running concurrent to his new immersive exhibition in London, the acclaimed British artist is set to unveil a new solo exhibition of his iPad paintings at Pace Gallery’s 540 West 25th Street location in New York.
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
The Heirs of a Jewish Banker are Taking a Japanese Company to Court over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Van Gogh
The legal heirs of a German Jewish banker who was forced to sell his art collection to avoid persecution by the Nazis are suing a Japanese holding company to reclaim ownership of a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Three heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, based in New York and Germany, filed a lawsuit on December 13 in an Illinois district court against Sompo Holdings, an insurance company based in Japan, to dispute its legal title to the painting Sunflowers (1888). The claim states that Mendelssohn-Bartholdy was a “casualty” of Nazi-era policies and economic sanctions that forced him to sell his collection, which included...
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Stella Zhong’s Sculptures and Videos Summon Senses of Intimacy and Alienation
Stella Zhong’s sculptures hinge on prepositions. Behind a prominent part, above eye level, below the floor, in the distance, between panels, or on the underside of a structure, Zhong might hide a painted image or attach a cluster of tiny components, as if they were barnacles on the underside of a boat. The relationships at times feel symbiotic: The sculptures protect or conceal their most vulnerable elements, which are also critical to the works’ functions. In other cases, spatial dynamics come across as playful, like a game of hide-and-seek in which someone is always lurking around the corner. Related Articles In Print:...
Deborah Willis Wins $200,000 Crystal Bridges Prize, Ken Griffin Moves His Art Treasures, and More: Morning Links for December 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST, CURATOR, AND EDUCATOR Deborah Willis, whose influential career has focused on how Black people and gender are represented, has won the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Given every two years, the award has previously gone to Project Row Houses, vanessa german, and the Archives of American Art . An exhibition organized by Willis, “The Black Civil War Soldier,” which features photographic portraits, is now on view at the New York University Kimmel Windows Gallery. In 2020, Willis’s work was profiled in ARTnews. BLACK AND BLUE. What is...
‘Emancipation’ Producer’s Historical Black Photograph Collection Is An Indicator Of Larger Preservation Issues
Historical photographs are usually handled with extreme care — held with gloves, stored with acid-free paper and protective sleeves, and hidden away from light and heat. But when Hollywood producer Joey McFarland showed up to the red carpet premiere of the movie Emancipation last month in Los Angeles, he showed off what he said was an original photograph of an enslaved man known as “Whipped Peter,” who inspired the Apple film starring Will Smith that he produced. “This is the original photograph from 1863,” McFarland told Variety at the event. “And I wanted it to be here tonight. I wanted a piece...
Outrage as art history professor fired for showing medieval paintings of prophet Muhammad in class
Minnesota’s Hamline University has stirred controvery by firing an adjunct art history professor after she showed paintings of the prophet Muhammad to students during a lecture.Erika López Prater said she took many precautions before showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet to a global art history class, according to a report in The New York Times.Ms López Prater said she had warned in her syllabus that images of holy figures, including the prophet and the Buddha, would be shown in the course.She also asked students to contact her with any concerns and said no one did.Before showing the image...
‘She conducted her life like it mattered’: the bold drawings of Rebecca Horn
Among the names represented by powerhouse gallerist Sean Kelly is Marina Abramović, the Serbian conceptual and performance artist who has collaborated with James Franco and Jay-Z, and whose blockbuster MoMA exhibition The Artist is Present gave her fans an opportunity to sit across from the star and stare into her bewitching eyes. And now it’s time to celebrate another member of the Kelly stable, German multimedia artist Rebecca Horn, born just two years before Abramović, whose body of work is no less groundbreaking and dramatic.
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
Detroit News
Judge blocks DIA from concealing Van Gogh in international fight
Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on display as part of the museum's "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.
Smithonian
‘Self-Healing’ Concrete May Have Preserved Ancient Roman Structures
Ancient Roman infrastructure can put modern buildings to shame. While today’s concrete structures might only last a few decades, some long-lived concrete in Rome has survived for 2,000 years. The Pantheon’s unreinforced concrete dome, completed around 125 C.E., remains intact, according to a statement from MIT. “The Pantheon...
‘Hilma’ Review: Lasse Hallström’s Vivid Portrait of a Visionary Artist Captures the Agony and the Ecstasy
Like most art lovers, the prolific filmmaker Lasse Hallström had never heard of the prolific painter Hilma af Klint (1862-1944) until recently. Af Klint was disregarded, discouraged, sidelined and overlooked during her lifetime, but except for a four-year period, she never stopped creating. She took painting beyond representational still lifes and landscapes and into the uncharted sphere of abstraction, several years before Wassily Kandinsky would claim the mantle of that innovative leap. Her work sat in storage for 20 years after her death, per her instructions, and none of it is for sale. What a (market-free) discovery of the groundbreaking artist...
fashionweekdaily.com
Contemporary Artist Revives Old Hollywood Aesthetics For Fashion Week
The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
MoMA’s Stellar Méret Oppenheim Retrospective Goes Beyond the Fur-Covered Teacup
There may never have been an artist who painted self-portraits quite as strange as Méret Oppenheim. In Head of Fog (1971), she depicted her featureless face as though it were veiled in a thick grey cloud, with white strokes flecked across the canvas. In Stone Woman (1938), she portrayed herself as an array of smooth rocks that extend into an ocean, where, beneath the wavelets lapping against the shore, we can glimpse a pair of socked human feet. When you conjure a work by Oppenheim, you probably think of Object, her famed 1936 sculpture composed of little more than a fur-covered...
Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh in response to a lawsuit by its owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years.The painting, titled "The Novel Reader" or "The Reading Lady," is part of a rare van Gogh exhibit, which ends Jan. 22 at the Detroit Institute of Arts.Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million, but a "third party" took possession of the art, according to the lawsuit."Plaintiff has not known...
Vice
Wild, politically-charged photos of the late 80s post-punk boom
After rising to power in 1979, Margaret Thatcher spent the next decade planting seeds of neoliberalism that would have devastating consequences for decades to come. With the Thatcher regime promulgating free trade, open markets, privatisation and deregulation, multinational corporations rose to the fore, increasing inequality and environmental destruction in the UK and developing countries around the globe.
