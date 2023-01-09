Mayor Eric Adams is heading to El Paso, Texas this weekend to witness first hand the southern border crisis whose economic hit to the city he now says will be double the $1 billion he had projected. “Our price tag could be anywhere from $1.5 to $2 billion. That’s the price tag that we are facing,” Adams revealed Friday during a Caribbean Power Jam Radio interview. The new double-trouble estimate for New York City is also twice as much as the mayor has previously asked the Joe Biden administration to fork over to help pay for the burden on New Yorkers. “We have...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO