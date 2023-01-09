Read full article on original website
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing Authority
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
Black Teenager's body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In Houston
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MySanAntonio
Texas-Sized Mansion Crowned Houston's Most Expensive, With $27.5M Price Tag
If everything really is bigger in the Lone Star State, then this 14,868-square-foot Houston mansion certainly proves the point. With a hefty $27.5 million asking price, the sprawling four-bedroom masterpiece sits on 9 acres. The home is owned by the founding partner of a private equity firm and is the city's most expensive property.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Brett's BBQ Shop is back in a brand-new building in Katy
The long-awaited return of Brett's BBQ Shop occurred Jan. 7. The barbecue restaurant boasts a bigger space, increased parking and a full bar. (Courtesy Brett's BBQ Shop) The long-awaited return of Brett’s BBQ Shop was welcomed with a soft opening Jan. 7. The official reopening was Jan. 11. The...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Buys Office and Hotel Assets
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developer of the 2,000-acre City Place, has acquired a significant majority interest in two office buildings and two hotels in the mixed-use development formerly known as Springwoods Village. CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corporation of New York,...
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Premier Houston Katy Hotel Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 92-key Best Western Premier Houston Katy, located at 1549 Westborough Drive, Katy, Texas 77449. The property, built in 2016, was purchased by Mehr Consultancy, based in Bakersfield, California, from West Houston Lodging Group LLC, based in Houston, Texas. Sanjay Desai of...
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses and people.
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
