Vitalant just declared a blood emergency for the second time in six months: Here’s what that means and how you can help

Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
What was all that construction? These were western South Dakota’s biggest road construction projects in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota spent over $700 million dollars on transportation in Fiscal Year 2022, with 55% of that money coming from federal funding. This money goes to building, maintaining, repairing and plowing roads and bridges across the state. Here’s a look at some of the largest...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures: hunt a buck, build a bond
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sheriff Brian Mueller is involved in much more than law enforcement. In fact, he’s also a board member for South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, a program that pairs adult mentors with youth mentees, giving them a role model and hunting guide. What is South...
newscenter1.tv
Crime in South Dakota is dropping, but more and more cases are slipping through the cracks
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While the number of serious crimes committed in the state has fallen to the lowest number since 2014, the number of cases where the state decided not to prosecute someone who was arrested with probable cause doubled from 595 to 1189 between 2019 and 2021, according to the South Dakota State Crime Reports for those years.
newscenter1.tv
This is Governor Kristi Noem’s reaction to news there won’t be fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the third year in a row, the National Parks Service has rejected South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s application for a permit to hold a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day in 2023, according to Noem on Twitter. In 2021, Noem...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Kristi Noem announces bill for universal recognition of occupational licenses
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
newscenter1.tv
Why was South Dakota Senate Bill 180 overturned?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Federal District Court for the District of South Dakota struck down SB 180 on Tuesday, putting an end to the South Dakota law that placed more stringent requirements on people working to circulate political petitions. Opponents of SB 180 argued that it violates First Amendment free speech rights.
Comments / 0