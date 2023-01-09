ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vitalant just declared a blood emergency for the second time in six months: Here’s what that means and how you can help

By Joey Kragness
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Governor Kristi Noem announces bill for universal recognition of occupational licenses

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
ARIZONA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Why was South Dakota Senate Bill 180 overturned?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Federal District Court for the District of South Dakota struck down SB 180 on Tuesday, putting an end to the South Dakota law that placed more stringent requirements on people working to circulate political petitions. Opponents of SB 180 argued that it violates First Amendment free speech rights.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy