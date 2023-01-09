Read full article on original website
Chainlink Bullish Divergence: What To Expect In 2023
The Chainlink price has had a somewhat mediocre performance over the past few months. Once a cryptocurrency that was within the top 10 by market capitalization, LINK has currently slipped to 22nd place. However, within the next few months, Chainlink could be poised to outperform other cryptocurrencies. In addition to...
Avalanche Impresses With 32% Rally – Will AVAX Sustain This Ascent?
The crypto rally that greeted the new year has definitely brought gains to the world of altcoins. According to CoinMarketCap data, most huge gains were made by altcoins in the past 30 days. AVAX, native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is one of them with gains of up to 32% in the seven days.
Monero Has Been On A Bullish Run But Will The Momentum Hold?
The Monero price has rallied over the past week since the broader market recovered. Over the last 24 hours, XMR was consolidating despite its weekly gains. The coin traded laterally over the past few sessions before it started to dip on its chart. As momentum halted recently, it is still...
Dogecoin Price Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close Above $0.08 Is Critical
Dogecoin formed a base near $0.066 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.080 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.075 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0750 zone and...
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Extend Rally Above $18
Solana is showing bullish signs above $15 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $18 and $20 resistance levels. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $15 and $16 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $16 and the 100...
Ethereum Price Climbs 5% To Take Out Hurdles, Is Bottom Really In?
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,420 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,350 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
Bitcoin Price Spikes To $19K, Why BTC Could Correct Lower In Short Term
Bitcoin price climbed further higher above $18,500. BTC tested the $19,000 resistance zone and is currently consolidating gains. Bitcoin climbed further higher above the $18,000 and $18,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a connecting bullish trend line forming...
Litecoin Price Could Rally 285% Pre-Halving Based On Historical Data
While the Bitcoin halving is not expected until March 13, 2024, according to Coinwarz data, Litecoin investors can already look forward to the traditionally bullish event as soon as this year. According to NiceHash’s estimate, the Litecoin halving will take place in 189 days, on July 19, 2023. The...
Ethereum Price Consolidate Gains and Seems Poised For Upside Break
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,320 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,350 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a decent increase above the $1,300 and $1,320 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
Polkadot Breaches $5 But These Levels Remain Crucial For DOT
Polkadot has finally managed to break past the rigid price resistance mark of $5. Over the last 24 hours, DOT increased by more than 6%. In the past week, the coin has secured double-digit gains. Bitcoin moved into its daily chart’s $18,000 price zone, pushing altcoins on their respective charts....
Bitcoin Mining Stocks In Solid Gains As Crypto Market Rallies
Following the ongoing rally in the crypto market, the stocks of the top five leading Bitcoin mining companies have surged in value, amassing solid gains. Major crypto stocks are also rising and have recorded massive gains in recent weeks. Though investors are still skeptical if this is genuinely the real...
Chainlink Bullish Signal: LINK Address Activity Returns To 2021 Levels
Data shows Chainlink address activity has returned to 2021 levels recently, a sign that could turn out to be bullish for the asset’s value. Chainlink Daily Active Addresses At High Levels Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this increase in LINK activity first started around...
BONK Tumbles 66% – Can The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Live Up To Its Name?
The previous 24 hours have been impressive for the cryptocurrency market, which is seeing a broad-based rebound on numerous fronts. Despite this development, as evidenced by a combined crypto market valuation increase of 3.4% to $880 billion as of Thursday, Solana’s newly minted canine-centered memecoin BONK has experienced a huge price decline relative to its competitors.
Ethereum Price Consolidates Near $1,400 As The Bulls Aim $1,500
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,400 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might rise further towards the $1,500 level. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin Short Squeeze: $93 Million Shorts Liquidated In One Hour
Data shows a large amount of shorts have been liquidated in the Bitcoin futures market in the past day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Were Wiped Out In Only 1 Hour. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, short liquidations have spiked in the...
Near Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 22% In One Week, Will It Surpass $2?
NEAR is soaring on the price chart, with a 3.10% increase in the last 24 hours. Even with the bearish nature of the crypto market in 2022, the NEAR protocol started the year strong. The adverse events of 2022 pushed cryptocurrencies under the scrutiny of regulators. However, the market is slowly picking up pace this 2023.
Bitcoin Currently More Stable Than Gold, DXY, Nasdaq, Here’s What Could Happen Next
Data shows Bitcoin has been more stable than gold, DXY, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 recently, here’s what history says could follow next. Bitcoin 5-Day Volatility Has Fallen Below That Of Gold, DXY, Nasdaq, And S&P 500. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, BTC has been more...
Avalanche Partners With Amazon, What’s Next For The Price?
Avalanche and its dApp ecosystem shall now be supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which also comprises one-click node deployment through the AWS marketplace. With this partnership with AWS, Ava Labs can help customers deploy custom offerings linked to over 100,000 partners spread across 150 countries. Technically, the Avalanche node...
Ethereum Rallies Above $1,400 As Sharks Accumulate
Ethereum has rallied above $1,400 today as on-chain data shows ETH sharks have been busy accumulating recently. Ethereum Shark Addresses Have Grown By 3,000 In the Last Two Months. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the current number of shark addresses in the market is the highest...
