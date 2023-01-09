Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series
Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Chilling Fate of Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton of ‘1883’
As the trailer revealed, Elsa Dutton returns from beyond the grave to narrate 1923 as she did her own Yellowstone prequel, 1883. And it is through her that we finally learn the gruesome fate of her mother, Margaret Dutton. “Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the...
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
‘1923’: Have We Got the Dutton Family Tree All Wrong? Spencer Dutton May Be the Key to Everything
Several grievous injuries and a long-awaited homecoming may change everything we assumed about the Dutton family tree ahead of 1923. But first, please be wary of spoilers for both 1923 and older seasons of Yellowstone ahead. To put it plainly, the raucous events of 1923‘s Episode 3 may entirely rework...
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
‘Yellowstone’ Brought in Lilli Kay’s Real-Life Partner for Her Makeout Scene
Lilli Kay discusses her makeout scene from 'Yellowstone' Season 5, which she shot with her real-life partner, Juli Kocemba.
‘Yellowstone': Dutton Family Tree Explained in 30 Seconds
The Dutton family tree is pretty complicated, but it doesn't have to be. Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923 fans will appreciate this easy explanation of how James, Jacob and John Dutton are related. Skip ahead to the 6:00 mark of the above video for the 30-second version, uninterrupted. There's also a...
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Is Already In Sight: “I Know How It Ends”
If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, midway through Season 5, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes. […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Is Already In Sight: “I Know How It Ends” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth
It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Teases How Many More Seasons Fans Can Expect
Yellowstone is currently on hiatus, set to return to the airwaves sometime this summer with the second half of Season 5. After an explosive midseason finale cliffhanger, eager fans are desperate to know where the series is headed -- and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) just divulged some big-time insider information on the fate of the beloved show.
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
‘1923’ Reveals Jacob Dutton’s Fate, While Teonna Declares War [Spoilers Alert]
Episode 4 of 1923 revealed Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate on Sunday (Jan. 8), after Episode 3 left the Dutton family patriarch hanging between life and death. As it turns out, he's alive — barely. Episode 4 teases viewers for a while by showing Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) cleaning up in the kitchen where Jacob's surgery took place after the attack from the devious Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his men, before finally revealing that Jacob has lived through the night, but is far from out of the woods.
Why ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Isn't at the Golden Globes
Yellowstone, the most-watched show on cable television, received its first Golden Globe nomination this year, but its star actor won't be on hand to receive the award if he wins. Kevin Costner has been nominated for 7 Golden Globes, with wins for Hatfields & McCoys and Dances with Wolves. Still,...
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser shares exciting news on future seasons with the Duttons as Kevin Costner wins a Golden Globe for his performance as John Dutton
Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans; the future for our favorite cowboy drama is looking more golden after last night’s award ceremony and the big win for Kevin Costner. That’s right, the incredibly talented actor won an award for his portrayal of patriarch John Dutton as he navigates life with high stakes and even higher tensions with those at the ranch and living around it. With awards season in full swing, fans of Yellowstone are hoping that this win means there are more on the horizon soon.
Yellowstone elk has perfect response to taunts from a tourist
Wyoming’s K2 Radio on Monday shared footage showing a Yellowstone National Park tourist taunting a bull elk from his vehicle, and the elk popping one of the man’s tires. “Watch out buddy,” the tourist grumbles through an open window, as he approaches the elk on a highway. “You wanna fight?”
