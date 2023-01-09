ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Is Already In Sight: “I Know How It Ends”

If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, midway through Season 5, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes. […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Is Already In Sight: “I Know How It Ends” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]

Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth

It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
Taste of Country

‘1923’ Reveals Jacob Dutton’s Fate, While Teonna Declares War [Spoilers Alert]

Episode 4 of 1923 revealed Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate on Sunday (Jan. 8), after Episode 3 left the Dutton family patriarch hanging between life and death. As it turns out, he's alive — barely. Episode 4 teases viewers for a while by showing Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) cleaning up in the kitchen where Jacob's surgery took place after the attack from the devious Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his men, before finally revealing that Jacob has lived through the night, but is far from out of the woods.
Prevention

Why ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Isn't at the Golden Globes

Yellowstone, the most-watched show on cable television, received its first Golden Globe nomination this year, but its star actor won't be on hand to receive the award if he wins. Kevin Costner has been nominated for 7 Golden Globes, with wins for Hatfields & McCoys and Dances with Wolves. Still,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser shares exciting news on future seasons with the Duttons as Kevin Costner wins a Golden Globe for his performance as John Dutton

Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans; the future for our favorite cowboy drama is looking more golden after last night’s award ceremony and the big win for Kevin Costner. That’s right, the incredibly talented actor won an award for his portrayal of patriarch John Dutton as he navigates life with high stakes and even higher tensions with those at the ranch and living around it. With awards season in full swing, fans of Yellowstone are hoping that this win means there are more on the horizon soon.
Taste of Country

