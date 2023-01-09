Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Street Eats: A Foodie's Guide to Los AngelesNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
‘Only In Your State’ Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana. It's a casual, family-friendly restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans that opened in 1989 called Joey K's. Located about 20 minutes from the historical French Quarter is the popular (especially with locals) Magazine...
WDSU
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
Eater
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
marinelink.com
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: See latest on new restaurants opening in 2023, from Uptown to Metairie
The adage sure rings true in my life: In New Orleans, when we get together at a restaurant, we’re already talking about the next one we want to visit. In that spirit, though the year is only a few days old, here is the latest on a collection of forthcoming restaurants around the area for 2023.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
myneworleans.com
I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much
Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
Comments / 0