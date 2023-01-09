Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Products Launched by Major Exchange
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as part of the expansion of its network of investment products on offer, has launched a new way to invest in XRP and Cardano token ADA. What is this about?. New XRP- and ADA-oriented products have been launched in the Dual Investments branch of Binance. As...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay
Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
cryptogazette.com
New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed
The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
ValueWalk
CoinDesk Research 2022 Annual Crypto Review: The Crypto Credit Crisis
Today, CoinDesk Research released the 2022 Annual Crypto Review, an in-depth analysis of the top market trends that impacted the crypto industry in the past year. The biggest story in 2022 was undoubtedly the Crypto Credit Crisis and its related fallout, which began with a glut of crypto lenders promising yield to customers in exchange for deposits and culminated with the arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the U.S. of FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
CoinTelegraph
WazirX releases proof of reserves with majority of funds in Binance wallets
After the paranoia and turmoil in the crypto industry caused by the FTX liquidity and bankruptcy scandal, major digital-asset service providers began publicizing their reserve funds. The latest to join the proof of reserve trend is the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. It announced its act of transparency on Jan. 11,...
u.today
XRP Holders to Receive FLR Tokens from Major Exchange Today
The long-awaited Flare Network token airdrop, FLR, will take place today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance. According to social media reports, some users have already started receiving their tokens. In the meantime, FLR will not be distributed and listed on Binance US, which reports that it needs more time to analyze the token more thoroughly.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Are Both Great Blockchains But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is The True 1000x Potential
When it comes to investing in crypto, every savvy investor knows that the true 1000x potential lies in finding and investing in blockchain projects that are far less established than Bitcoin or Ethereum. While these two cryptocurrencies have performed incredibly well over the years, there is still much to be...
Comments / 0