ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

XRP and Cardano (ADA) Products Launched by Major Exchange

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as part of the expansion of its network of investment products on offer, has launched a new way to invest in XRP and Cardano token ADA. What is this about?. New XRP- and ADA-oriented products have been launched in the Dual Investments branch of Binance. As...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
EWN

Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay

Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
cryptogazette.com

New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed

The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
ValueWalk

CoinDesk Research 2022 Annual Crypto Review: The Crypto Credit Crisis

Today, CoinDesk Research released the 2022 Annual Crypto Review, an in-depth analysis of the top market trends that impacted the crypto industry in the past year. The biggest story in 2022 was undoubtedly the Crypto Credit Crisis and its related fallout, which began with a glut of crypto lenders promising yield to customers in exchange for deposits and culminated with the arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the U.S. of FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
CoinTelegraph

WazirX releases proof of reserves with majority of funds in Binance wallets

After the paranoia and turmoil in the crypto industry caused by the FTX liquidity and bankruptcy scandal, major digital-asset service providers began publicizing their reserve funds. The latest to join the proof of reserve trend is the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. It announced its act of transparency on Jan. 11,...
u.today

XRP Holders to Receive FLR Tokens from Major Exchange Today

The long-awaited Flare Network token airdrop, FLR, will take place today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance. According to social media reports, some users have already started receiving their tokens. In the meantime, FLR will not be distributed and listed on Binance US, which reports that it needs more time to analyze the token more thoroughly.
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023

Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy