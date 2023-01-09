Today, CoinDesk Research released the 2022 Annual Crypto Review, an in-depth analysis of the top market trends that impacted the crypto industry in the past year. The biggest story in 2022 was undoubtedly the Crypto Credit Crisis and its related fallout, which began with a glut of crypto lenders promising yield to customers in exchange for deposits and culminated with the arrest in the Bahamas and extradition to the U.S. of FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

