Annie Elizabeth (Waltke) Parde, 92, of Beatrice died Thursday night, January 12, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on April 6, 1930 on a farm near Pickrell, was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, and attended Ehmen Country School. She married Edward Parde at Zion Lutheran Church on May 20, 1951 and they lived and farmed in the Cortland and Firth area until moving to Beatrice in 1964. She cleaned homes for over 50 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved eating out, going for joy rides, quilting, doing word search puzzles, gardening, and sewing dresses for her daughter’s dolls. She enjoyed taking bus tours throughout the United States, but a highlight was her trip to Germany.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO