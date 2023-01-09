Damar Hamlin update: Bills safety released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo for 'next stage of his recovery'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
One outlet somehow believes C.J. Stroud to the NFL isn't a lock
We are all waiting on what Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stoud will do next year, although it would be a major shock if he doesn’t head off to the NFL. But don’t tell that to one outlet. In fact, it believes that there is potential for Stroud to return for another year at Ohio State.
Report: Texans to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for coaching job
Part of the Houston Texans’ strategy in the 2010s was to emulate the New England Patriots, which is why they acquired many of their former coaches and players to be a part of the organization. Houston is taking the same strategy when it comes to imitating the current best...
Sporting News
Will C.J. Stroud return to Ohio State? Latest news on NFL Draft declaration before 2023 deadline
One name remains conspicuously absent among the list of college football players who have declared early for the 2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is fast approaching, and Stroud — long considered a consensus top-five pick — has yet to formally announce for the draft. For that matter, he has given no indication, publicly at least, on what the future holds for him.
Tennessee Titans interview 49ers' Ran Carthon, Browns' Glenn Cook for GM opening
The Tennessee Titans announced Friday it completed two interviews for its vacant general manager position, after firing Jon Robinson on Dec. 6, following a 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans interviewed San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Cleveland Browns assistant general manager and vice...
Colts owner Jim Irsay: 'The responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reached out to the fan base Friday by releasing a letter to fans apologizing for an ugly 2022 season.
Sporting News
NFL playoffs overtime rules: Explaining how the new OT format works in 2023 postseason
The Bills and Chiefs played one of the NFL's all-time great games in the AFC divisional round last year, but there was a big problem: The people wanted more. The Chiefs took advantage of an exhausted Bills defense and scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession, leading many to question the fairness of the NFL's overtime structure. Well, the league felt the same way, apparently.
Sporting News
Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?
The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Quinn Meinerz's 'Ring Around the Rosie' play criticism: 'It's kind of a f--- you play'
Beef. It's what's for dinner. And it's fueling the next great sports rivalry. The Chiefs and Broncos were polar opposites in terms of regular season success. Both having high hopes, on Kansas City answered the call, playing their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC while Denver finished last in the division.
Sporting News
Who is the Ravens' backup quarterback? Baltimore's 2023 QB depth chart behind Lamar Jackson
The Ravens were able to make it to the 2023 NFL playoffs despite dealing with a key injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in Baltimore's 10-9 win over the Broncos in Week 13. He exited the game as a result of the knee injury at the end of the first quarter and didn't return.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati for the second-straight week to face the division-rival Bengals, who beat Baltimore last week to secure Cincy's place as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. But this week means more than just 'win or go home.' This wild-card contest could dictate the future of the Ravens organization. Today we will discuss this pivotal AFC North battle, and get you prepared for all things betting ahead of its 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Sunday Night Football.
Sporting News
NFL playoff QB power rankings: The best and worst starters in 2023, from Joe Burrow to Skylar Thompson
There is a good chance half of the quarterbacks in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs will be making their first postseason start this weekend. That list of first-time quarterbacks ranges from a No. 1 pick in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant in San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Both of those quarterbacks are 23 years old. Seattle's Geno Smith will be making his first playoff start at 32 years old.
Sporting News
2020 NFL Draft, revisited: How QBs Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts all landed in right spots
The 2020 NFL Draft is proving to have one of the strongest quarterback classes in recent league history. Although that class has some time to go before matching the long-term punch of the 2004 draft — when Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger were all taken in the first round — it's off to a great start.
Sporting News
Best NFL Wild-Card Weekend Bets: Cowboys handle Buccaneers, 49ers top Seahawks, and a unique Bengals-Ravens prop
The regular season is in the books, and the stage is set for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Super wild-card weekend, baby! It should be a very entertaining few days, and of course, we will be looking to capitalize on the action by placing some solid spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
Sporting News
Best prop bets for NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes tops passing yards, Giants and Vikings light up scoreboard
The NFL playoffs get underway on Saturday afternoon, but before the action kicks off, bettors need to lock in their futures. Since we've reached playoff time, DraftKings Sportsbook posted special futures markets that include props on "most playoff passing/rushing/receiving yards." Along with specialty markets for the playoffs as a whole, DraftKings also has markets exclusively for super wild-card weekend.
Comments / 0