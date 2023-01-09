Damar Hamlin update: Bills safety released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo for 'next stage of his recovery'

The Ravens travel to Cincinnati for the second-straight week to face the division-rival Bengals, who beat Baltimore last week to secure Cincy's place as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. But this week means more than just 'win or go home.' This wild-card contest could dictate the future of the Ravens organization. Today we will discuss this pivotal AFC North battle, and get you prepared for all things betting ahead of its 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Sunday Night Football.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO