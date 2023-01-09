Mia Phillippi of Sunset voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Sunset’s Mia Phillippi for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Phillippi, a junior guard/wing on the Sunset team, averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game for the Apollos in their 3-0 performance at the POA Holiday Classic at McDaniel High School. She was named to the Ruby Bracket all-tournament team.

Phillippi received 33.62% of the vote, beating out Lily Fussell, a freshman on the Henley team, who finished second with 26.67%. KJ Custer, a senior on the McNary team, was third with 11.94% and Mae Dotts, a junior on the North Eugene team, was fourth with 10.18%. There were nearly 24,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Girls Basketball Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.