Crooked Oak basketball player Tymier Adkins-Freeman is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)
By Buck Ringgold
Crooked Oak's Tymier Adkins-Freeman got a late Christmas gift, in the form of a milestone.
On Dec. 28, in the opening round of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic, Adkins-Freeman - a senior point guard - scored the 2,000th point of his career. He also helped lead the Ruf-Nex to the win, and Crooked Oak went on to win the tournament a couple of days later as well.
For his efforts, Adkins-Freeman was voted the SBLive Oklahoma Athlete of the Week covering Dec. 26-31.
Comments / 0