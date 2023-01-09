ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Early Seahawks Exit vs. 49ers? Playoff Power Rankings

By Bri Amaranthus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfmV8_0k8n9jNu00

Is there too much working against the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers?

The Seattle Seahawks are one of 14 NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, Arizona. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, Seattle finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, good for the seventh seed in the NFC.

The Seahawks have a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who are led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy, who was the final pick of the 2022 draft, made his first start in Seattle and has gone 6-0 since. Fresh off a win over the Arizona Cardinals , San Fransisco is on a 10-game winning streak.

Seattle and the Niners face off on Saturday from Levi's Stadium. Here is how Bleacher Report ranked Seattle and San Francisco, heading into the postseason:

Seahawks at No. 13:

"Smith has been light-years better than most expected in 2022," Bleacher Report NFL analyst Gary Davenport said. "Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are a formidable duo at wide receiver. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker and first-year cornerback Tariq Woolen have both been excellent. And by just about any reasonable measurement, the Seahawks have smashed expectations this season."

"But the Seahawks are 26th in the NFL in total defense, 25th in scoring defense and lost both meetings this year against the 49ers by a combined score of 48-20. Geno Smith also has a passer rating under 75 in two of the past three games. There's just too much working against Seattle here."

San Francisco at No. 4:

"Regardless of who starts under center," analyst Maurice Moton said ., "the quarterback will have quality support on the other side of the ball. The 49ers defense has stifled most of its opponents this season, allowing only three teams to score more than 27 points. If Purdy or Garoppolo limit their mistakes while making timely plays in the passing game, the 49ers will have a good shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona."

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (9-8) vs. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

ODDS: Seattle is a 10-point underdog vs. the Niners

GAME TIME: Saturday, January 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Full Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

All Seahawks

All Seahawks

