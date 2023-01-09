ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Offense, Matt Canada Built Trust During Second Half Run

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JchJd_0k8n9gjj00

The Pittsburgh Steelers' confidence in their offensive coordinator got stronger with time.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense finished the 2022-23 season scoring 18.1 points per game - the 26th-best scoring average in the league. For many fans, blame begins at the top with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the man who's led his unit

But the internal sentiment around Canada's work differs greatly from the exterior one. The Steelers started slow but surged in the second half to win seven of their final games after starting 2-6. The defense got healthy and took a leap forward to lead that late push but the offense showed signs of life and progress that left head coach Mike Tomlin "encouraged" by Canada and his unit.

Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said the Steelers started in a low place. He thinks Canada was handicapped because starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's resume allowed him the freedom to call many of his own plays. This year, with Roethlisberger out and rookie Kenny Pickett in, Canada ran the offense how he saw fit.

"I would say we got to see it at what he wanted it to look like," Dotson said. "The last year he couldn't do certain things and that just comes with the territory with a quarterback who had been in the league that long and been in one place this long. Can't really tell him what to do."

Dotson claims the Steelers didn't have an identity or plays they could lean on to get them out of tight situations at the beginning of the year. The first half of the season felt directionless for the offense but as everyone got to know one another, things moved in the right direction and the collective confidence in Canada grew.

"My [confidence] definitely started increasing during the year. at the beginning of the year, everybody was iffy. Everybody was iffy on the o-line, iffy on everything and it definitely started building my confidence when I could start seeing a bit of the vision."

That "vision" Dotson referred to meant playing clean football and not letting the Steelers beat the Steelers. Dotson added it wasn't until the bye week that the offense could sit down, partake in some honest conversations and work out the kinks.

"I guess the bye week definitely opened up a lot of people's eyes to his true vision because we had that sit down about what he expects and what he wants to happen in the future," Dotson said. "And [Head coach Mike] Tomlin supplemented that with his vision and that definitely helped us all."

At that point, Dotson started to realize the confidence in Canada that he felt getting stronger was being reciprocated and his offensive coordinator was beginning to lean on his men up front more to help him win games. That's reflected in the renewed dedication to the run the Steelers used to get them back in the playoff hunt.

"Definitely for the offensive line, I could feel more confidence in us to get the job done," Dotson said. "Just the way he would talk to you in team meetings and stuff."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

Steelers Miss Playoffs Over Controversal Penalty

Watt Brothers Honor J.J. Before Final Game

Kenny Pickett Responds to Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Message of Damar Hamlin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Is There A Perfect Solution For The Steelers’ Quarterback Room In 2023?

A year ago after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played his final snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, the future of the quarterback position for the organization was in absolute limbo. Fast forward a couple months and the franchise signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal and eventually drafted Kenny Pickett following the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins. As the team now looks forward to 2023, the only player who is certain to be back within the quarterback room is Pickett, and general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin will have to make serious decisions about who will back up Pickett going forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach

Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made

It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy