Celina's business growth is nowhere near stopping. According to a presentation given by CEDC Director Alexis Jackson on Tuesday, Celina's sales tax increased by 21% in 2022, resulting in a total of $7.35 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Also during 2022, the city saw the introduction of 25 new businesses, 160 new jobs, $10 million in new capital investment and over 92,000 square feet of new and renovated space.

CELINA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO