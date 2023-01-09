ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Southwest Airlines reimbursements are arriving via PayPal

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines, already awarding frequent flyer miles as an apology and full fare reimbursements for canceled Southwest flights during the Christmas meltdown, is now partnering with PayPal to refund additional costs that passengers incurred during that week's scheduling and public relations crisis. Passengers who submitted receipts through...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coming soon to Celina: Here's a list of 'businesses in progress'

Celina's business growth is nowhere near stopping. According to a presentation given by CEDC Director Alexis Jackson on Tuesday, Celina's sales tax increased by 21% in 2022, resulting in a total of $7.35 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Also during 2022, the city saw the introduction of 25 new businesses, 160 new jobs, $10 million in new capital investment and over 92,000 square feet of new and renovated space.
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

Chick-fil-A Provides Grants To Three Nonprofits In North Texas

Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A has announced that three nonprofit organizations in North Texas will be grant recipients of the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. According to Dallas Innovates, Chick-fil-A selected a total of 46 nonprofits across the country to collectively receive $5 million in grants, in an effort to support...
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

10,000-Home Development Planned For McKinney

A North Texas developer plans to bring a 10,000-home community to northern McKinney. The 1,800-acre area will feature single-family homes, large-family homes and much more. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Dallas-based Republic Property Group presented a proposal to the McKinney City Council for Honey Creek, a property west of Highway 75 and next to the near future U.S. Route 380 bypass. The proposed development would include 1,800 acres of new homes, commercial space, office space and park space.
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B To Open Second Frisco Location

H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store. The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

New Meow Wolf Location To Open In Grapevine, Texas

As if the announcement of Frisco opening its own Universal Park wasn’t enough, now Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts production company famous for its immersive, multimedia experiences, announced Thursday that it will open a permanent exhibition in Grapevine this summer. After the success of the company’s previous three...
GRAPEVINE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BLACKMON, CHRISTEN ANTHONY MARCEL; B/M; POB: ST LOUIS MO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
KELLER, TX
