Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near Future
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas area
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
KXII.com
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
McKinney police issue warning about more bank 'jugging' thefts
In each case, the victim of the crime had just visited a bank and made a cash withdrawal. All of the victims left their cash in their car while they went into a store or ran other errands.
Southwest Airlines reimbursements are arriving via PayPal
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines, already awarding frequent flyer miles as an apology and full fare reimbursements for canceled Southwest flights during the Christmas meltdown, is now partnering with PayPal to refund additional costs that passengers incurred during that week's scheduling and public relations crisis. Passengers who submitted receipts through...
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
starlocalmedia.com
Coming soon to Celina: Here's a list of 'businesses in progress'
Celina's business growth is nowhere near stopping. According to a presentation given by CEDC Director Alexis Jackson on Tuesday, Celina's sales tax increased by 21% in 2022, resulting in a total of $7.35 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Also during 2022, the city saw the introduction of 25 new businesses, 160 new jobs, $10 million in new capital investment and over 92,000 square feet of new and renovated space.
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
Chick-fil-A Provides Grants To Three Nonprofits In North Texas
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A has announced that three nonprofit organizations in North Texas will be grant recipients of the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. According to Dallas Innovates, Chick-fil-A selected a total of 46 nonprofits across the country to collectively receive $5 million in grants, in an effort to support...
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?
In 1941, Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran, opened the first Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas. Dickey's is now the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with over 550 locations, including 146 in Texas.
1,200 Volunteers Needed For Annual Homeless Population Count
Housing Forward, a nonprofit organization focused on solving homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties is asking for volunteers to help with the annual count of North Texas’ homeless population. While the annual count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for areas that receive...
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
10,000-Home Development Planned For McKinney
A North Texas developer plans to bring a 10,000-home community to northern McKinney. The 1,800-acre area will feature single-family homes, large-family homes and much more. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Dallas-based Republic Property Group presented a proposal to the McKinney City Council for Honey Creek, a property west of Highway 75 and next to the near future U.S. Route 380 bypass. The proposed development would include 1,800 acres of new homes, commercial space, office space and park space.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
wbap.com
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
H-E-B To Open Second Frisco Location
H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store. The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.
New Meow Wolf Location To Open In Grapevine, Texas
As if the announcement of Frisco opening its own Universal Park wasn’t enough, now Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts production company famous for its immersive, multimedia experiences, announced Thursday that it will open a permanent exhibition in Grapevine this summer. After the success of the company’s previous three...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BLACKMON, CHRISTEN ANTHONY MARCEL; B/M; POB: ST LOUIS MO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
Argyle looking to make progress on major road projects in 2023
Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) As issues with mobility in Argyle persist, town officials hope to get some clarity on construction projects planned for its two major roads. Denton County has seen massive population growth in recent years, and Argyle has been...
