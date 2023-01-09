Read full article on original website
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores Nationwide
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15th
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridge
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Missouri
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
kq2.com
St. Joseph Best Buy set to close in March
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Best Buy location in St. Joseph is set to close this spring. According to Best Buy External Communications Specialist Olivia Bruce, Best Buy has decided to not renew the lease for the St. Joseph store. "While these are never easy decisions, this aligns with our regular...
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph to replace Hyde Park pedestrian bridge
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Renovations are coming to Hyde Park this year. The city of St. Joseph will replace the pedestrian bridge in Hyde Park. Interim City Engineer Jake Fisher said bridge construction will begin in spring 2023. "Just due to weather, and winter conditions are hard for some of those...
kq2.com
Gas prices dropping in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to drop here in the Show Me State. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.93. That's down just a cent from last week. St. Joseph residents are paying an average of $2.87.
kq2.com
Chris Douglas
Chris Douglas Lance of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on January 11, 2023 at the age of 55. Chris was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dale and Linda Lance. He graduated in 1986 from Central High. School and began his career in the forklift business. In 2000, he and...
kq2.com
Charles “Chuck” Edward Lawrence
Charles “Chuck” Edward Lawrence, St. Joseph, MO, passed away December 31, 2022 at the age of 65. Recently, Chuck had a reoccurrence of lymphoma and died from complications of pneumonia. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Edward S. and JoAnn Lawrence. Chuck was a 1976 graduate...
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
kq2.com
Emma D. Snowden Grooms
Emma D. Grooms passed away quietly on January 11, 2023, at Living Community of St. Joseph, Missouri. Emma D. lived her entire life in the Cosby and St. Joseph, Missouri communities. Emma D. was born January 6, 1926, in Cosby, Missouri to Clarence H. and Pearl (Ford) Vennekohl. She attended...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 2 Kansas stores: Here’s where
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
kq2.com
49th annual Membership Exhibition to be held at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting its 49th annual Membership Exhibition beginning tomorrow. The museum says this year's exhibit features a large number of first time artists. Whose ages range from 9-years-old to 89-years-old and will feature 187 different pieces from artists from all over the...
Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch
Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
kq2.com
Bald Eagles are back in town
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few American Bald Eagles were spotted moving through the area again this week. According to Shelly Cox with the Remington Nature Center, the eagles are following geese and duck migrations. The eagles gather around rivers and lakes to eat fish or other injured birds. If you...
kq2.com
Another round of air travel chaos
All operations are now back online by the backlog of passengers trying to get to their destinations continues. ABC's Morgan Norwood has more from New York.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks on Thursday. The advisory lasts until noon. It covers these counties. Barry, Mo. Benton, Mo. Camden, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Hickory,...
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
kq2.com
Dawn Ranae Phillips
Dawn Ranae Phillips 48, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her home. She was born July 14, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Debby and Merle Phillips. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as an Analyst. She enjoyed her work, her home and her dogs Zoey and Khaleesi. Her dad was her best friend and hero. Dawn had a wonderful perfect smile, and was an amazing mother, her son was her pride and joy, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dawn was preceded in death by mother, Debby Phillips. Survivors include father, Merle Phillips (Michele) St. Joseph, MO, son, Colton Anderson (Tyler Mays), Kansas City, MO., brother, Merle Phillips Jr., Bisbee, AZ, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces, and her companion, Jason Walker of the home. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb, MO. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
