Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph Best Buy set to close in March

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Best Buy location in St. Joseph is set to close this spring. According to Best Buy External Communications Specialist Olivia Bruce, Best Buy has decided to not renew the lease for the St. Joseph store. "While these are never easy decisions, this aligns with our regular...
City of St. Joseph to replace Hyde Park pedestrian bridge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Renovations are coming to Hyde Park this year. The city of St. Joseph will replace the pedestrian bridge in Hyde Park. Interim City Engineer Jake Fisher said bridge construction will begin in spring 2023. "Just due to weather, and winter conditions are hard for some of those...
Gas prices dropping in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to drop here in the Show Me State. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.93. That's down just a cent from last week. St. Joseph residents are paying an average of $2.87.
Chris Douglas

Chris Douglas Lance of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on January 11, 2023 at the age of 55. Chris was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dale and Linda Lance. He graduated in 1986 from Central High. School and began his career in the forklift business. In 2000, he and...
Charles “Chuck” Edward Lawrence

Charles “Chuck” Edward Lawrence, St. Joseph, MO, passed away December 31, 2022 at the age of 65. Recently, Chuck had a reoccurrence of lymphoma and died from complications of pneumonia. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Edward S. and JoAnn Lawrence. Chuck was a 1976 graduate...
Emma D. Snowden Grooms

Emma D. Grooms passed away quietly on January 11, 2023, at Living Community of St. Joseph, Missouri. Emma D. lived her entire life in the Cosby and St. Joseph, Missouri communities. Emma D. was born January 6, 1926, in Cosby, Missouri to Clarence H. and Pearl (Ford) Vennekohl. She attended...
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Bald Eagles are back in town

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few American Bald Eagles were spotted moving through the area again this week. According to Shelly Cox with the Remington Nature Center, the eagles are following geese and duck migrations. The eagles gather around rivers and lakes to eat fish or other injured birds. If you...
Another round of air travel chaos

All operations are now back online by the backlog of passengers trying to get to their destinations continues. ABC's Morgan Norwood has more from New York.
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Dawn Ranae Phillips

Dawn Ranae Phillips 48, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her home. She was born July 14, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Debby and Merle Phillips. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as an Analyst. She enjoyed her work, her home and her dogs Zoey and Khaleesi. Her dad was her best friend and hero. Dawn had a wonderful perfect smile, and was an amazing mother, her son was her pride and joy, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Dawn was preceded in death by mother, Debby Phillips. Survivors include father, Merle Phillips (Michele) St. Joseph, MO, son, Colton Anderson (Tyler Mays), Kansas City, MO., brother, Merle Phillips Jr., Bisbee, AZ, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces, and her companion, Jason Walker of the home. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 2:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb, MO. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
