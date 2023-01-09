Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Former Penn State QB commit Marcus Stokes is still looking for a team. Here’s why folks were talking about him Wednesday
Marcus Stokes is still out there, and still looking for a college football home. That’s a sentence that, just a couple months ago, didn’t seem like it could be written mid-January, but a lot has happened in that time. Stokes, you may remember, is the strong-armed 2023 quarterback...
Kansas football’s left tackle invited to NFL Draft Combine; Lonnie Phelps to Senior Bowl
The Kansas football team has received two pieces of good news as it pertains to 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls.
Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock
The Texans have two first round picks and are set to change the course of the franchise come April.
LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Oklahoma
Former Alabama, Denver Broncos RB found dead by police during welfare check
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, according to multiple reports. Police responding to a welfare check at Galloway’s apartment found him deceased, according to the reports. The call welfare check request apparently came from Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis where Galloway was an English teacher.
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Top QB Jaden Rashada hasn’t enrolled at Florida. There are 13 million reasons why, according to reports
There was a time that Jaden Rashada was a five-star quarterback with Penn State on the list of schools he was considering. Then he was a five-star quarterback and a University of Miami commit. Now, he could be a five-star quarterback who is, reportedly, trying to get a release from the letter of intent he signed back in December to play for the Florida Gators.
Penn State weighs needs vs. value in transfer portal; coaching staff updates include new title for Seider, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ approach in the transfer portal, plus new job titles for members of the Lions coaching staff. Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder from Blue-White Illustrated got together for Tuesday’s episode of BWI Daily to discuss where...
‘Amazing’ update for former Alabama Crimson Tide star, Houston Texans receiver battling cancer
John Metchie III appeared poised for a big-time opportunity in the Houston Texans offense when the team took him on the second round out of Alabama in last year’s draft. And then came the news that nobody wanted to hear — Metchie III had leukemia. Since that broke last July, it seems like the world hasn’t heard much about Metchie III.
