Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton Police Department Announce 45% Year-to-Date Decrease in Homicide Rate

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.

DELRAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO