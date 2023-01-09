Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton Police Department Announce 45% Year-to-Date Decrease in Homicide Rate

Read full article on original website
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson named to United Way board of directors
LAWRENCE – Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson of the 15th district has been named to serve on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC). Reynolds-Jackson is currently serving her third term in the state assembly, and has risen to serve as Constituent Outreach Chair and Vice-Chairwoman of the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee. She is also the Vice-Chair of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.
Homicide rate drop 43% in New Jersey’s capital city during 2022
New Jersey’s capital city experienced a steep drop in its homicide rate. There were 23 homicides in Trenton during 2022, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. That is a 43% decrease, compared to the last couple of years. Mayor Reed Gusciora credits a number of things to...
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
Tips Sought In Fatal Barbershop Shooting On Jersey Shore
Authorities seek the public's help with information about a fatal shooting at a Monmouth County barbershop in 2019.It was the second murder in less than a year at the same location in Neptune Township, authorities said.The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and …
PETERSON’S BREAKING NEWS OF TRENTON ANNIVERSARY!
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) It’s hard to believe today (January 9th) will make 11 years, I invested my life to make sure residents know what is happening nearly all the time in the City of Trenton and the surrounding areas of the County. Starting from Peterson’s Breaking News Headlines to Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton. I still remain humble and I have my seatbelt on for the bumps. I would like to thank God, my Followers and Crystal Feliciano for riding with me through it all.
Mayor Reed Gusciora Meets with County Executive Brian Hughes
TRENTON, NJ –At the start of Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora’s second term, he met with County Executive Brian Hughes to discuss critical areas for collaboration during the next four years. County Executive Brian Hughes stated, “I look forward to working with Mayor Gusciora and the new Trenton...
Heroin, Crack, Loaded Handguns Seized In Central Jersey Bust
A 35-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation.Elijah Parker, 35, of Parlin, Old Bridge, was arrested in New Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of …
Police: Busted With 441 Bags Of Heroin, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 10:15 in the morning, an Elsmere police officer observed the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Ruth Road and Chestnut Avenue. Officials sais a traffic violation was observed, and the officer pulled over the...
Jackson Man Charged With Three Counts Of Aggravated Assault And Eluding Law Enforcement
January 10, 2023 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, has been charged with…
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
Ocean County Man Faces Seven Years in Prison for Brick Stabbing Incident
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 9, 2023, Michael Stallworth, 35, of Seaside Heights, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Brick Township on July 26, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on February 24, 2023, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act,
Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
Bristol Politician Takes Oath as State Representative, Will Focus on Local Economics, Job Opportunities
The local politician was sworn in to her new position in the Pennsylvania government. One of Bucks County’s most well-known politicians was recent sworn in to a new position with the Pennsylvania government. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the recent ceremony. Representative Tina Davis of...
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
