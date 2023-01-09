Read full article on original website
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
Mount Carmel mayor under fire for committee appointments
MOUNT CARMEL — Mayor Pat Stillwell appointed residents to committees, but some believe it might have been done unfairly. That was a major topic of discussion at the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen's regular meeting on Dec. 15.
ETSU’s Dr. Pamela Mims part of national biotech project
Government, business and education leaders across the United States are working collaboratively to make clear to high school students and others that bio-industrial manufacturing is a career path open to all. Dr. Pamela Mims is one of several at East Tennessee State University powering this national endeavor.
Johnson City's Community Roundtable program returns with new meeting times
Johnson City’s Community Roundtable program, which aims to help build positive relationships between the city’s police department and citizens, is set to return this week. After a hiatus last year, the program returns with new meeting times and will continue to occur on the second Tuesday of the month. No meeting will be held in December, however.
KIngsport to mark MLK's legacy with parade, luncheon and vigil
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967. Those words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring true today, 55 years after the famed civil rights leader was shot to death 500 miles from Kingsport on the other side of Tennessee.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new development district chair
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2020, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD board since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Carter draft director's contract under consideration by Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are reviewing a draft contract for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, set to be approved at the Feb. 2 board meeting. The two-year contract includes a salary of $130,000 a year and other payments of $12,000 annually for a total of $142,000 plus a one-time payment of $3,500 for moving.
Milligan honors nine leaders in Christian service
ELIZABETHTON — David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, presented the keynote speech on Thursday for Mililigan University’s 21st annual Leaders in Christian Service program. Beamer is a retired engineer and businessman who worked as an engineer at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo program. His son...
Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs
When Hannah Garst started working at the Unicoi County Public Library a little over a year ago, she noticed an unmet need in the community. That’s why she and the library put together a unique program for special needs adults in the area to enjoy.
Commission looks at temporary stopping rezoning on South Fork of Holston
A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study of the area is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission...
Kingsport school board approves superintendent search selection criteria
KINGSPORT — In a 4-1 vote, Kingsport’s school board has approved the selection criteria in the brochure for the superintendent search. The board also has extended the application deadline from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3. In addition, the board Tuesday night also approved spending more than $430,000 on...
Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in numerous events in the region this month.
Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late civil rights leader. Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Wise County School Board elects board officers, sets meeting dates
WISE – The Wise County School Board has shifted its regular meeting day and elected board officers. The board, at its 2023 organizational meeting Monday, re-elected 2022 chair and board member Larry Greear and vice chair Herb Shortt to the same posts for 2023.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Kingsport, TDOT seek public input for interchange study
The City of Kingsport is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant CDM Smith of Knoxville to study the John B. Dennis Highway and E. Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area. The area being studied includes the John B. Dennis Highway from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial...
