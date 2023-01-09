Read full article on original website
Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated
A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Former Arkansas judge arrested for bribery, obstruction of justice
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday the arrest of a former Arkansas local district court judge. 63-year-old Thomas David Carruth, who was an elected judge of the Monroe County district court, was arrested in Little Rock on criminal charges related to his alleged solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court Proceeding
Mark Weisberg and Dale Warner waiting to face the judge.Photo byTracy Stengel. The husband of Dee Ann Warner, who was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, finally faced a judge yesterday to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with five court orders. Dale Warner, dressed in a grey button-down shirt, black pants, and a black puffer jacket refused to comment before entering the Honorable Catherine A. Sala’s courtroom in Lenawee County.
freightwaves.com
Trucking bookkeeper already in prison for embezzlement sentenced for PPP fraud
Already serving six years and eight months in federal prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from the trucking company where she worked, a Missouri woman has been sentenced to two more years in prison for committing Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schlep called Christen Diane...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Top NYC legal guns defend Kathy Hochul’s court pick Hector LaSalle amid leftwing attacks
A group of prominent lawyers is arguing that Judge Hector LaSalle is overwhelmingly qualified to lead the state’s highest court, amid attacks from the political left that he is too conservative. “Justice LaSalle has been found highly qualified for this critically important post, with the experience and temperament necessary to lead our state’s large and complex court system,” reads a public letter slated to be released this week. “We trust that the [state] Senate will give Justice LaSalle a fair hearing — one that focuses on his strong qualifications, dedicated public service, and civic-mindedness, rather than recent mischaracterizations of his record,”...
Semenza sentenced on bribery charges
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A former Old Forge borough council president was sentenced Monday in federal court. Robert Semenza pleaded guilty to the charges for his role in a bribery scheme last year. He faced a maximum of 10 years behind bars. In a full courtroom on Monday, he...
Mail publisher in bid to end High Court cases over alleged unlawful activity
The publisher of the Daily Mail will bring a bid to end legal action against it by a group including the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.The group of high-profile people, which includes Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).Their lawyers said at that time the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and...
Michigan Supreme Court justice apologizes for criticizing colleague who hired former convict
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein has apologized to Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for criticizing her decision to hire a man who had served prison time for armed robbery and felony assault as a law clerk. “Today, I apologized to my colleague Justice Kyra Harris Bolden in-person at the Hall...
