ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC

Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Get 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts

It’s that time of year again! Must-See Week is back offering 2-for-1 tickets to dozens of NYC cultural institutions, from museums to concert halls and more. Between now and February 12, you can book two tickets for the price of one to more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours set between January 17 and February 12, including at Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury

More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
WESTBURY, NY
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Sixty Staten Island restaurants about to offer you a whole month of bargains. Restaurant Month kicks off Jan. 30.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of the second annual Staten Island Restaurant Month say they’re excited over this year’s discounted program. It is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, March 2, essentially most of February, plus a few days to spare. Its goal is to promote local food venues and weekday dining, plus give patrons a break during these uncertain economic times, say coordinators Max Calicchio and Rob DeLuca.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You can ride bumper cars on ice in Bryant Park this winter

One of our very favorite things to do in the winter in NYC is officially back up and running: bumper cars on ice at Bryant Park!. The experience will kick off this Friday, January 13 and run through March 4. Tickets ($20 to $25) are available right here. A few...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A super-cool new ice skating rink is now open in Brooklyn

StudioSkate is a new 2,500-square-foot ice skating rink that sits right next to 99 Scott, the beloved cultural events venue in East Williamsburg at (you guessed it!) 99 Scott Avenue. Billing itself as a “forward thinking alternative to traditional holiday skating rinks,” the space seeks to be an all-in-one destination:...
BROOKLYN, NY
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
NEWBURGH, NY
New Jersey Monthly

Italian Pop-Up at Montclair’s Fascino Pays Homage to the Past

For Ryan DePersio and his Italian family, Sunday was the golden day of the week. “We would eat like people would on a holiday, but every Sunday,” says the chef/owner of Montclair’s Fascino, one of New Jersey Monthly’s best restaurants of 2022. The “huge spread of food” his family enjoyed was lovingly cooked by his grandparents. “We ate at their house every Sunday up until I was about 25 years old,” he says.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

6 Can’t-Miss New Restaurants Opening in Westchester in 2023

New restaurants are on their way in Westchester. Adobe Stock/ loki_ast. From an Italian steakhouse to a tapas and wine bar, these are the Westchester eateries to look out for in the new year. You know what they say: new year, new restaurants. At least, that’s true in Westchester County....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy