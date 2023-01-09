Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
After MedCare cuts ties, Pike Co. signs ambulance coverage with new provider, announces fall levy
WAVERLY, Ohio — After a rocky few months of figuring out how the county would cover emergency medical runs, the Pike County Commissioners announced on Thursday they had found a solution, which includes a levy. The issue came after the county and current ambulance provider MedCare failed to come...
Times Gazette
OSU Extension to fairgrounds?
New aspects of the relocation of the OSU Extension Office to the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro were discussed at the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Nicole Oberrecht, the county American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coordinator, said that WDC Group, LLC, put out two requests....
Times Gazette
Roberts Lane design goes before council
Hillsboro City Council was likely hear and vote on a resolution that will bring the proposed Roberts Lane extension construction project closer to reality during a meeting Thursday. The resolution is up for its first reading before the city council, and, if approved, will allow the city to enter into...
wvxu.org
Analysis: How Democrats put the brakes on the culture wars in the Ohio House
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo is one sharp negotiator. She would probably do well setting up a three-card monte spot on the corner of Broad and High to relieve the downtown Columbus lunch crowd of their money. The 46-year-old Democratic state representative from the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington...
Times Gazette
Reds in Hillsboro, Dante leads MHS, school demolished
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
Times Gazette
Access to students questioned
A trio of Hillsboro Parent Teacher Organization members addressed the board of education Monday about having more access to their children while they are in their respective school buildings. Paige Satterfield, the PTO president, said that access to students while they are in the classroom setting was originally limited due...
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts nineteen
Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
Times Gazette
M.L. King Day program at WC
Music, inspirational words and an expressed appreciation of a great American will be the order of the evening when Wilmington College again holds the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre on the college campus. The event is free...
Times Gazette
Free tuition at Shawnee State
Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence. A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following has been compiled from as assortman of news releases:. Callan Myers of Hillsboro, OH (45133) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an BS in Exercise Science. Myers is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester. Holstead on OWU list. Claire Holsted, of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
