Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

OSU Extension to fairgrounds?

New aspects of the relocation of the OSU Extension Office to the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro were discussed at the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Nicole Oberrecht, the county American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coordinator, said that WDC Group, LLC, put out two requests....
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Roberts Lane design goes before council

Hillsboro City Council was likely hear and vote on a resolution that will bring the proposed Roberts Lane extension construction project closer to reality during a meeting Thursday. The resolution is up for its first reading before the city council, and, if approved, will allow the city to enter into...
HILLSBORO, OH
wvxu.org

Analysis: How Democrats put the brakes on the culture wars in the Ohio House

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo is one sharp negotiator. She would probably do well setting up a three-card monte spot on the corner of Broad and High to relieve the downtown Columbus lunch crowd of their money. The 46-year-old Democratic state representative from the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Reds in Hillsboro, Dante leads MHS, school demolished

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Access to students questioned

A trio of Hillsboro Parent Teacher Organization members addressed the board of education Monday about having more access to their children while they are in their respective school buildings. Paige Satterfield, the PTO president, said that access to students while they are in the classroom setting was originally limited due...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts nineteen

Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

M.L. King Day program at WC

Music, inspirational words and an expressed appreciation of a great American will be the order of the evening when Wilmington College again holds the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre on the college campus. The event is free...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Free tuition at Shawnee State

Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence. A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortman of news releases:. Callan Myers of Hillsboro, OH (45133) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an BS in Exercise Science. Myers is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester. Holstead on OWU list. Claire Holsted, of...
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH

