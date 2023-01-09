ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Stefon Bonner
4d ago

When the idiots making the laws understand it’s not legal gun owners that are the problem it’s illegal gun owners. Why should a person legally permitted to own a firearm and carry it have to jumó through hoops to have it. Laws don’t make you safer when there will always be people illegally carrying and having guns. It’s not like someone with a not permitted to have a gun will say “Oh look they made tighter gun laws let me not have this now”. No they’re going to say oh there’s a event going on tonight and people can’t carry guns there so let’s wait for them in the parking lot and rob them. Like fish in a barrel. Come on now doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this stuff out people. You don’t want people owning or carrying until you’re somewhere and something happen and you can’t protect you family because you wanted these stupid laws

Mister Swanson
4d ago

Well, everyone knew that the legislation was a clear violation of rights.

guest!¿
4d ago

I think he should concentrate on passing a law where if your lunatic son or daughter commits a crime, The state should compensate the victim with the criminal’s family welfare checks plus all the benefits they get for life!

