ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle River, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Snowmobile trails hanging on, waiting for next snowfall

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - It was a great start to the snowmobile season for many, with snow coming early and often in late November and early December. But that trend has stopped and recent days with above freezing temperatures are not helping the trails. January is the peak season...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

2023 Golden Apple Award Program launched by Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE)

RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE) has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program. The award recognizes innovation and professionalism in local educators. Nominations are found on their website www.rhinelanderpie.com. The nomination period is currently open, and submissions need to be completed by Feb. 28. Rhinelander PIE says...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Aspirus Health is seeing an increase in respiratory hospitalizations

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Aspirus Health says they have seen a recent increase in hospitalizations for respiratory issues. There are a couple kinds of influenza. there’s Influenza A, Influenza B,” said Karl Larson, MD from the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic. And the flu is always changing. Doctor Larson with...
WOODRUFF, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Chequamegon's Isaiah Deitz commits to Concordia University, St. Paul

PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Chequamegon star forward Isaiah Deitz announced his commitment to play Division-2 basketball for Concordia University, St. Paul on Tuesday via his Twitter account. He received an offer from the school on January 1st, and it took him 10 days to make his decision. Deitz is currently...
PARK FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy