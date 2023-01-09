Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trails hanging on, waiting for next snowfall
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - It was a great start to the snowmobile season for many, with snow coming early and often in late November and early December. But that trend has stopped and recent days with above freezing temperatures are not helping the trails. January is the peak season...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk community prepares to welcome hundreds fundraising for the Bartz family
TOMAHAWK, WIs. (WJFW) - One family in Tomahawk is receiving the financial support of the community as they pay off medical bills. Karson Bartz has worked in maintenance at the high school, but has been hospitalized multiple times since October. Still in need of more specialized care, the expenses are adding up.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin DOT hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss a US 51 project in Minocqua
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss a future road construction project, between the Minocqua Lake Bridge and Front St. in Minocqua. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thurs. Jan. 26 from 4-6 p.m. in the Torpy...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander airport personnel comes to the rescue despite
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A frustrating day for airline travelers, as a technology issue grounded flights nationwide. In Rhinelander, the airport already had a tough task of clearing their runways of the freezing rain overnight. While they were working on that into the morning, they learn that the FAA's NOTAM communications system was down, which is essential for safe air travel.
WJFW-TV
2023 Golden Apple Award Program launched by Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE)
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE) has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program. The award recognizes innovation and professionalism in local educators. Nominations are found on their website www.rhinelanderpie.com. The nomination period is currently open, and submissions need to be completed by Feb. 28. Rhinelander PIE says...
WJFW-TV
Aspirus Health is seeing an increase in respiratory hospitalizations
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Aspirus Health says they have seen a recent increase in hospitalizations for respiratory issues. There are a couple kinds of influenza. there’s Influenza A, Influenza B,” said Karl Larson, MD from the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic. And the flu is always changing. Doctor Larson with...
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
wearegreenbay.com
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
antigotimes.com
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
WJFW-TV
Chequamegon's Isaiah Deitz commits to Concordia University, St. Paul
PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Chequamegon star forward Isaiah Deitz announced his commitment to play Division-2 basketball for Concordia University, St. Paul on Tuesday via his Twitter account. He received an offer from the school on January 1st, and it took him 10 days to make his decision. Deitz is currently...
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Wisconsin MMA fighter accused of ‘violent acts against women’ arrested
(WFRV) – An MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’ has been taken into custody by authorities. According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, on January 7, 2023, 29-year-old Frank R. Schuman was taken into custody without incident in Forest County. At...
WJFW-TV
Crandon girls basketball looking to stay undefeated after 12-0 start to season
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon High School girls basketball has finished the first half of the season leading the Northern Lakes Conference and holding a 12-0 overall record, establishing themselves as the team to beat in their conference. One reason the team has been so dominant has been their defense. The...
