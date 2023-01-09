ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup

Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC

Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman

Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
NBC Sports

Brentford vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brentford host Bournemouth in west London on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side look to continue their unlikely push for European qualification. The Bees are just two points off sixth place heading into this weekend and following their 3-1 win against Liverpool they’re full of confidence. Thomas Frank has done a superb job and they continue to be a very difficult team to play against, even with Ivan Toney missing for their marquee win against Liverpool.
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC

Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC

Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC

Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker

Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
BBC

'Baby AB' milks the moment as new T20 begins

SA20 - South Africa's bid to muscle in on the global success of T20 franchise cricket - made a promising start in front of nearly 20,000 people at Newlands. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals. The home team, led by a belligerent...
BBC

Nice 6-1 Montpellier: Ross Barkley and Nicolas Pepe both score twice in big win

England midfielder Ross Barkey scored twice with on-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also getting two goals as Nice thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1. Pepe got the first in the 15th minute and Kephren Thuram-Ulien made it 2-0. Wales international Aaron Ramsey set up Pepe for the third and Andy Delort...
BBC

World champion's dad campaigns to save Herefordshire track

A bid to save an athletics track has been backed by the father of 1500m world champion Jake Wightman. The surface of Herefordshire 400m track has deteriorated, and needs a £350,000 refurbishment, say campaigners. Unless repairs are carried out, it is feared it will not meet required competition standards.
BBC

Brett Hutton: Nottinghamshire seamer signs new two-year contract

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has signed a new two-year contract. Hutton, 29, is now committed to the promoted Division One side until 2024. The Yorkshire-born former Notts academy product has taken 83 wickets across all formats, including 55 in first-class cricket, over the past two summers. That followed Hutton's return...

