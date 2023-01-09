ALTON BAY — Roger Bergeron, 74, of Alton Bay, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at his place of business at his home in Alton Bay. Roger was born Oct. 3, 1948, at home on the family farm in Pelham, the son of the late Joseph and the late Pearl (Jackson) Bergeron. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Therese Parent; nephew, Michael DiRocco; and brother-in-law, Steven Petroski.

ALTON, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO