laconiadailysun.com
Sidney E. Daigneau, 92
LACONIA — Sidney “Sid” E. Daigneau, 92, of Parade Road, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Concord Hospital -Laconia. Sid was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Franklin. He was the 12th of 13 children of the late Stacey Daigneau and Florence Sargent Daigneau (Calley). He was brought up in West Franklin.
laconiadailysun.com
Muriel M. Fortin, 99
FRANKLIN — Muriel M. Fortin, 99, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at The Golden Crest Community in Franklin. Muriel was born Nov. 13, 1923, to the late Paul and Bertha (Lapointe) Hebert in Laconia. Muriel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
laconiadailysun.com
Steven A. Simoneau, 67
GILFORD — Steven Allen Simoneau, 67, of Country Club Road, died at home on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Steven was born on Oct. 17, 1955, in Laconia, the son of the late Archelas "Archie" and Irene (Dupont) Simoneau.
laconiadailysun.com
Roger Bergeron, 74
ALTON BAY — Roger Bergeron, 74, of Alton Bay, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at his place of business at his home in Alton Bay. Roger was born Oct. 3, 1948, at home on the family farm in Pelham, the son of the late Joseph and the late Pearl (Jackson) Bergeron. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Therese Parent; nephew, Michael DiRocco; and brother-in-law, Steven Petroski.
laconiadailysun.com
Lorraine M. Lambert, 95
LACONIA — Lorraine Marie Lambert, 95, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after a full life with family and friends. Lorraine was born on Feb. 11, 1927, to Leona (Choiniere) Plante and Raoul Plante in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was the oldest of five children, the other four being brothers.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 130 service calls from 11 a.m. Jan. 2 through 11 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Normand H. Lacasse, 85
LACONIA — Colonel Normand Henry Lacasse, 85, of Canton Drive, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. This man of steel died at home surrounded by his family. Normand was born on Sept. 12, 1937, in Laconia, the son of the late Henry...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
Andrew D. Brown, 38
FRANKLIN — Andrew D. Brown, 38, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023. He was born in Manchester on March 13, 1984, and was the son of James and Claudette (Vachon) Brown. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and attended West High School, NHTI, and New England EMS Institute.
manchesterinklink.com
Brady Sullivan gets Elm Street variance after second rehearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Is it a needed part of the solution for a city badly in need of housing or a proposal that would substantially impact an adjacent urban neighborhood? That was the question on Thursday night as the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a second rehearing for a project at 1230 Elm St., a building within the city’s central business district.
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
laconiadailysun.com
Wicked Witches take the plunge for Boys & Girls Club
LACONIA — In popular lore, witches and water don’t mix. At their polar plunge fundraiser just after the New Year, the Wicked Witches of the Lakes Region braved the big lake’s frigid temperatures at Weirs Beach. But, unlike ice in a December heat wave, the witches did not melt: the four sponsored swimmers raised more than $1,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Democrats monthly meeting set for Jan. 18
LACONIA — Gilford Democrats will be having their monthly meeting at the Belknap County Democratic Headquarters at 376 Union Ave., Laconia, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. All Democrats and like-minded independents are welcome.
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
