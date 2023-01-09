Read full article on original website
bungalower
Winter Park commissioners consider expanding city limits
Winter Park commissioners are looking to expand their kingdom after directing city staff to study what it would take to expand city limits to I-4 and to absorb a neighborhood to the east, Winter Park Pines. The request was made at a commission meeting in late 2022, with no final...
orangeobserver.com
A PLACE TO PLAY: Horizon West will soon have a regional park
The Horizon West Regional Park already is mapped out, and a groundbreaking will take place this summer. “My passion is to make sure this park is a dedicated space for all the residents of District 1,” Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson said. “The commitment is there, the land is bought, we have all the pieces in place.”
ormondbeachobserver.com
City Commissioners: Hotel development is a 'home run'
After being shown a virtual presentation using renderings of what the proposed beachside hotel development will look like, the City Commissioners praised the project, leading to the unanimous approval of four items related to the development on first reading at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. When the time to...
villages-news.com
Residents upset with ‘debacle’ at temporary postal station in The Villages
Residents are upset with the “debacle” at a temporary postal station in The Villages. This past week, demolition work began in earnest in the area surrounding the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The Villages will be building a new villa community and the work has necessitated the closure of the old Hacienda Hills Postal Station, which will be reconstructed. For now, residents are picking up their mail at a nearby temporary trailer facility.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Paradise Pointe celebrates grand opening in Ormond Beach
Paradise Pointe of Ormond Beach and construction firm Robins & Morton recently celebrated the grand opening of the three-story, 75,000-square-foot resort-style assisted living and memory care community at 350 Clyde Morris Blvd. “Paradise Pointe is owned and operated by local physicians, nurses and those who have a focus on keeping...
bungalower
The Monroe opens new Front Porch outdoor bar area
The Monroe (Facebook | Website) in Parramore has officially opened a new outdoor patio bar, not to be confused with the previous outdoor area they opened in February 2022. The Front Porch is located at the, well, front of the building and over looks the recently opened Luminary Green park. It features its own special bar menu with Columbian hot dogs, pickled shrimp, Frito pie, and fish dip and the bar serves house-canned cocktails and mocktails, and more. They’re also pet friendly.
bungalower
Touring large-format photography truck rolls into Parramore this weekend
A touring photography event is popping-up in Parramore this weekend care of the folks at Snap! Orlando and Interstruct Design + Build. The Nomadic Photo Ark (Website), a converted cargo trailer equipped with a black and white photo dark room, is rolling into Orlando this weekend from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot at Interstruct’s new office building by the Exploria Stadium at 808 W. Church Street [GMap].
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach restauranteur toasts 'To Better Days'
Carlos Soldevilla has been running restaurants in town for over 12 years. But his 5-year-old son comes first, he said, and he's recently made the decision to sell his latest business, To Better Days Wine and Bistro in Ormond Beach. "Businesses come and go," Soldevilla said. "Money comes and goes....
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
Bay News 9
Brevard mobile home owners worried about rapid price increases
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of multiple mobile home parks in Brevard County are pleading with state leaders to protect them from ownership companies. The group of residents told the Brevard delegation to the Florida Legislature on Wednesday night that they have seen the rent on the land increase by more than $100 a month in just the first increase.
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
ocfl.net
Orange County Leads the Way in Creating “EPIC” ESOL Pilot for International Drive Hotel Employees
Sadya Pierre has a tough job. For the last five years, she has worked as a housekeeper at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive. Originally from Haiti, Pierre’s limited language proficiency led to challenges communicating with guests at the resort, as well as with simply living in a largely English-speaking community.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach commissioners unanimously vote to halt development in flood zones
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach city commissioners voted Tuesday to place a moratorium on future large-scale developments in flood-prone areas. The unanimous vote stops any future construction projects of 10 acres or more in flood-prone areas for the next six months. The move comes after many...
theapopkavoice.com
LANGD: Here we grow again
With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week
Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
bungalower
Florida Groves Festival returning this April
Florida Groves Festival (Website) is back after its first-year debut in 2022, and the organizers are adding a day. The music, art, and cannabis festival will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds featuring Florida artists, and cannabis-geared educational programming. The two-day...
Bay News 9
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
