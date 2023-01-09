Jefferson County offers radon test kits

JEFFERSON — Radon test kits are available from Jefferson County officials.

Exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally, yet many people are not aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels.

Radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke.

Any home or building can be susceptible to radon. Radon is found all over the state of Wisconsin and the only way to know if a house or apartment has elevated levels is to test.

Radon test kits can be obtained free of charge from the Jefferson County Health Department located at 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson. Test kits are available while supplies last.

For more information about radon on the DHS website at http://www.lowradon.org or contact the Radon Information Center for Watertown, Dodge and Jefferson Counties at 920-262-8094 or email health@jeffersoncountywi.gov.