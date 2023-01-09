Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
Closed! Key section of highway connecting Central and South Coasts still shut down because of storm
It’s been an interesting week for Ted Adams. He lives in the tiny community known as Painted Cave, which is just northeast of Highway 154 in San Marcos Pass. "I was really shocked to see the size of the landslides...that there are really giant boulders in the middle of the road," said Adams.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Evacuation warnings to be sent out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria Riverbed area on Friday and Saturday.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
pacbiztimes.com
Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast
Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge
Drive up Bath Street or along West Ortega Street and you'll find roadways coated in mud from Monday's torrential rains. The post Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
pacbiztimes.com
Tri-county is bombarded by second wave of storm￼
Note: This article has been updated to include information on Santa Barbara Airport. Continued storming throughout the tri-counties on Jan. 9 has forced highway closures, multiple evacuation warnings and school closures for the following day. Also, the Santa Barbara Airport announced late Jan. 9 that it is closed due to...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
Coastal View
Few water rescues reported in Carpinteria, no storm drownings
There were “a couple” of water rescues in Carpinteria as of Monday night, Chief Greg Fish from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District said at Monday’s council meeting, with no reported drownings. “The thunderstorms that you may have been familiar with from 1/9, 2018, are those same types...
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Updated Santa Maria storm response update
Santa Maria has so far reopened five of 14 roads closed Monday by flooding during the significant storm. City crews continue doing damage assessment.
Comments / 0