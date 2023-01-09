ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2-5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4-8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'

Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
Torrential rainfall brings drought relief to Central Coast

Update: As of Jan. 12, no county in California is designated as an extreme drought area while locations that were in severe drought are down from 71% to 46%. Another storm has come and gone along the Central Coast — though another could be approaching soon — and luckily it seems the area has largely avoided disasters that have plagued the tri-counties in the past.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Tri-county is bombarded by second wave of storm￼

Note: This article has been updated to include information on Santa Barbara Airport. Continued storming throughout the tri-counties on Jan. 9 has forced highway closures, multiple evacuation warnings and school closures for the following day. Also, the Santa Barbara Airport announced late Jan. 9 that it is closed due to...
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Few water rescues reported in Carpinteria, no storm drownings

There were “a couple” of water rescues in Carpinteria as of Monday night, Chief Greg Fish from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District said at Monday’s council meeting, with no reported drownings. “The thunderstorms that you may have been familiar with from 1/9, 2018, are those same types...
