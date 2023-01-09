love how blind people can be to the truth and how much of a serious issue the Twitter files being released are. FBI interference is one thing, we all know it happens but the scope is a shock. the real eye opener and discussion should be over FDA/CDC/Fbi emailing social media and telling them to suppress or warn about accounts disagreeing with their narrative. having legitimate facts, doctors and scientist suspended/banned on social media and discredited or suppressed on media news. come to find out much of what these folks talked about were true, from masks to "vaccine" questioning and facts. not even a vaccine it's more gene therapy......
And Elon was 1000% right . That must tear you up MSN. How about not continuing to be a lying shill of a news outlet? Just a thought
The insane part about this is how effective the propaganda was and still is. I would say a large majority of democrats still believe this lie and will find any grain of truth to justify continuing to believe it and praise Adam Schiff... This lie divided the country to an insane level.
