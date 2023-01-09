Read full article on original website
The Biden administration just made it easier for Trump to keep a key promise on prescription drugs if he wins in 2024
Former President Donald Trump could achieve his long-sought promise to let the government lower prescription drug prices if he wins the White House in 2024. He wouldn't even need the support of a Republican majority in Congress to do it. Under the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden signed into...
Mexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Feet
(Bloomberg) -- The question was about migration. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a lot to say on just about everything else. Standing between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a summit-ending news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, the Mexican leader, known as AMLO, spent about 28 minutes answering a single reporter’s questions as his guests fiddled uncomfortably at their lecterns.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Russia's Greatest Military Strength Has Now Become Its Weakness
The winter has historically been an asset for Russian war efforts. This time, however, experts say it could spell disaster for Vladimir Putin's troops.
Vladamir Putin Deepens Feud With Russian Mercenary Chief Who Bragged His Rogue Troops Captured Key Ukrainian Battleground
Vladimir Putin released a statement directly contradicting claims made by his mercenary chief that a key Ukrainian salt mining town had been captured, RadarOnline.com has learned.Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was dubbed “Putin’s chef” before being named chief of the Wagner mercenary group, issued a photo of himself and his mercenaries standing in a salt mine in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.Prigozhin also claimed that he and his private Russian paramilitary fighters “alone” captured Soledar, saying in a statement that, “This was all done by PMC Wagner with no other help.”“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A...
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Don’t buy Biden’s ‘surprise’ — classified documents were moved at least twice
With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible. Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
Trump Says He 'Fixed' One of America's Biggest Challenges
Slide 1 of 34: Following President Joe Biden's visit to the US-Mexico border, Donald Trump has claimed it's "so interesting to see that people are talking" about it. Read on to find out why the 45th and 46th presidents are clashing heads, and why Biden's visit has caused controversy. All dollar amounts in US dollars.
Russia announces UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polianski announced Wednesday that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week following a request from Moscow. "I will not elaborate on what will happen in the Security Council -- at our suggestion -- on Ukraine early next...
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., found himself on defense Friday when CNN's Don Lemon criticized his claim that President Biden was being "transparent" about the alleged mishandling of classified government documents. During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," Schumer said it was "too early to tell" whether Biden had...
Here’s what Congress is considering this year: Reimbursement for members, depleted military stockpiles, closing the financial gap
(WTNH) – Congress finally has a new Speaker of the House and is back doing the work of the nation. Several of those measures are being led by our Connecticut delegation. A report released by the select committee on the Modernization of Congress said House members should get reimbursed for cost-of-living expenses while in Washington […]
U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will hit its borrowing limit next week, forcing the new, divided Congress into negotiations over the debt limit much sooner than expected, though a potential date for the nation to default isn’t expected until this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to Congress on Friday afternoon, telling leaders the United […] The post U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ukraine's smart air defense threatens one of Russia's most advanced jets, leaving it too scared to use them, experts say
Slide 1 of 7: Over eight months since Russian forces seized it, Ukrainians celebrate the recapture of Kherson. Photos show people hugging loved ones, waving the blue-and-yellow flags, and drinking wine. Zelenskyy warned that there is still no power in the city, but that did not dampen jubilations. On March 2, 2022, the Ukrainian city of Kherson fell to Russian forces. Now, over eight months later, Ukrainians have spent their weekend celebrating the Russian troops' withdrawal from the city. In an announcement on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian forces in Kherson to retreat across the Dnieper River, marking one of the most significant setbacks for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.Since the announcement, photos have flooded social media of happy and joyous Ukrainian citizens embracing soldiers and one another and celebrating the provincial capital's liberation. In a video the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted, one woman in Kherson digs up a Ukrainian flag buried under paving slabs that appears to have been hidden when Putin's troops seized the city. She waves the flag defiantly, unwrapping layers of protective plastic. "Russian invaders want to erase #Ukrainian identity. But it is always in our hearts and souls … and somewhere else! Khersonians show how they managed to save the yellow-blue flag to bring it to the streets of the city on liberation day," the ministry wrote on Twitter. —MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 13, 2022.
Wounded Russians are being sent back to Ukraine with major injuries like punctured lungs and shrapnel still in their bodies, report says
Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
Poland answered Kyiv's pleas for Western-made heavy armor with a plan to get battle tanks to Ukraine, and more could be on the way
As NATO allies move to send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine so it can fend off Russia's assault, Poland and the UK have signaled they could send Kyiv a big item on its wishlist — tanks. Speaking in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej...
