Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
fox5dc.com
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
WJLA
Metro announces it could add more trains to certain weekdays, redesign Metrobus
WASHINGTON (7News) — At a Thursday meeting, Metro’s general manager Randy Clarke said the transit service may soon offer more service on some weekdays than others. At this stage in the pandemic, many workers in the D.C. area are doing a hybrid schedule in which they work in the office some days, and at home others. Clarke said that has led to a trend in which ridership is significantly higher on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays than Mondays and Fridays.
WTOP
‘Idiot with a gun’ wounds 3 in DC, including 2 kids getting off Metrobus
Three people, including two children, were shot in Northwest D.C., following a fight on a Metrobus that spilled on to the street, police said Wednesday night. It happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Street and Fort Stevens. The fight started inside a full 54 bus heading northbound on 14th Street.
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
popville.com
“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”
“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
Two Shot One Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
hyattsvillewire.com
Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants
Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
Two DC children shot while getting off Metrobus
Two Washington, D.C., children were shot while getting off the Metrobus on Wednesday afternoon.
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
Metrobus Twitter account temporarily suspended
WASHINGTON — Officials with the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) are working to figure out why the Metrobusinfo Twitter account was temporarily suspended Tuesday. The Metrobusinfo account has been used in the past to give riders up-to-date information on how bus service is running on a daily basis....
fox5dc.com
Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach
A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach. FOX 5's Jen Delgado spoke with the lucky girl who discovered the tooth Molly Sampson, her dad, and Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the Calvert Marine Museum.
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
2 children shot after getting off Metrobus in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief Robert Contee with the Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot after a fight started on a Metrobus in Northwest late Wednesday afternoon. Contee spoke at at news conference around 6:30 p.m. He said a man also was hit by gunfire. The Metro Transit […]
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
